ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Out of wartime hiding, Ukraine's first lady makes US visit

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QDCEN_0gjtpVrL00
US Ukraine Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, walks out of the State Department, Monday, July 18, 2022 in Washington, after meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a closed-to-press meeting. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday as she began a series of high-profile appearances in Washington that will include a session with U.S. counterpart Jill Biden.

Blue and yellow Ukrainian flags flew alongside American ones on Pennsylvania Avenue as Zelenska headed for her first announced event in the United States, the meeting with Blinken.

The State Department announced and then canceled a planned brief appearance by Blinken and Zelenska before photographers there. The low-key arrival reflects that Zelenska is not traveling as an official representative of the government of her husband, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenska studied architecture in college but worked as a comedy scriptwriter, including for Zelenskyy, who was a comedian with a popular television show before winning the presidency in 2019.

During the war, Zelenskyy has won admiration from Ukrainians and Ukraine's supporters abroad by staying put in the capital, Kyiv, after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his attack on Ukraine i n February.

Zelenska largely disappeared with the couple's two children during the first months after the invasion. In an interview with Time magazine this month, she described the war forcing her to shelter away from Zelenskyy for security reasons from the first hours of Russia's bombing. Their children, like other Ukrainians, largely have seen Zelenskyy since then in nightly video addresses he makes to the country.

Zelenska emerged from seclusion May 8 to greet Jill Biden, who was making an unannounced visit to western Ukraine.

The two first ladies met then at a school, where they hugged, talked, and joined schoolchildren making tissue-paper bears as gifts for Mother's Day.

Zelenska has taken a higher public profile since that meeting. That includes giving more newspaper interviews about Ukraine's struggles and about her projects during the conflict. She has promoted counseling for the millions of Ukrainians now dealing with grief and trauma.

She meets with Jill Biden on Tuesday and will speak in the congressional auditorium at the Capitol to lawmakers on Wednesday. Her husband received standing ovations from congressional members in a video address to lawmakers in the same auditorium earlier in the war.

Ukrainian officials did not immediately respond to questions Monday about the schedule of her visit.

___

Associated Press writer Hanna Arhirova contributed from Kyiv.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Ukraine Has Chance to Deal Devastating Blow to Russia: Ex-NATO Commander

Ukraine has the chance to deal a strong blow to Russia by striking the Kerch Strait bridge, according to a former NATO commander. General Philip Breedlove, who served as NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe, told The Times on Thursday that the bridge is a "legitimate target." The Kerch Strait bridge is actually a pair of bridges that run between mainland Russia and Crimea, the peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Russia's war on Ukraine: 5 reasons why Putin won't stop

The U.S. and the West are amping up security aid to Ukraine with high hopes they can turn the tide back in its favor and force Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt his brutal assault. But, he won’t. Here are five reasons why. 1. Putin believes that he has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Olena Zelenska
DOPE Quick Reads

In Ukraine Russian Kyiv Conflict, Airstrike Was Meant to Humiliate Western Leaders Before Group of Seven Summit

A recent Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv destroyed at least two residential buildings and a preschool backyard. The attack reportedly killed one and wounded six. Russia also allegedly attacked Ukraine from 932 miles away with 14 KH-101 air-to-surface long-range cruise missiles. For a visual, 932 miles is slightly shorter than the straight line distance between Aliso Viejo, CA, and Ralls, TX. [i] [ii]
The Drive

The Ukraine Situation Report: Cross-Border Sabotage Raids And CIA Operatives In Kyiv

LUHANSK, UKRAINE - JUNE 15: Flying helicopters of the Ukrainian army are seen as Russian attacks continue, on June 15, 2022 in Lisichansk region, Luhansk oblast, Ukraine. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images). Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesA clearer image is coming into view of the clandestine aspects of Ukraine's defense as Russian missiles strike a crowded mall.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Ukraine#First Ladies#Government Of Ukraine#State#American#The State Department#Ukrainians#Russian#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
nationalinterest.org

Why Russia Must Fail in Ukraine

The immediate goal was to limit the damage to international order posed by Russian aggression. Now a more ambitious opening presents itself. The post-Cold War era that began in 1991 ended on February 24 of this year. That day, as Russian troops swept into Ukraine, Vladimir Putin unleashed massive brutality on a sovereign neighbor. Amid the first state-on-state land war in Europe since 1945, the stakes immediately became clear, in Washington and beyond. Then, and today, Ukrainian lives and independence hang in the balance. So too do those institutions and rules that govern, if not always effectively, international behavior. In this new era, world order itself is at risk.
POLITICS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
108K+
Followers
114K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy