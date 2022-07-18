ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California City, CA

Man found guilty in 2021 California City park assault

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BPJZC_0gjtp0pJ00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County jury found a man guilty on Friday of first degree attempted murder after a man was found in 2021 with his throat slit at park in California City.

According to court documents, in the early morning of Dec. 5th, 2021, Lorenzo Crosby, the victim, and friends left a gathering at a park in California City.

As temperatures got colder, Crosby, the victim, and three people went into a vehicle to warm up with the heater, Crosby grabbed a knife and slit the victim's throat, according to court documents.

The other passengers of the vehicle helped the victim as Crosby fled, according to court documents.

The victim suffered laceration that was about seven inches long and left the trachea exposed.

Crosby was arrested Dec. 17th, 2021, in Lancaster by the California City Police Department with help from a FBI task force.

“Crosby committed an unprovoked, violent act upon the victim and nearly killed him," said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer in a statement.

"We are grateful for the quick action of the victim’s friends in helping to save his life and for the work of the California City Police Department and FBI in locating and arresting Crosby who became a fugitive after committing this horrific crime.”

Crosby was arrested Dec. 17th, 2021, in Lancaster by the California City Police Department with help from a FBI task force.

Crosby was convicted of attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and a great bodily injury allegation stemming from the assault. Crosby faces a maximum sentence of 22 years to life in prison.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET 17

BPD searches for carjacking suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect related to a carjacking that happened on July 5. The incident happened on the 300 block of Union Avenue. Officials said the suspect in question was armed with a baseball bat. The suspect is described as...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Man found dead Saturday near Old Lake Isabella Road Campsite

A 70-year-old man died Friday in Isabella Lake near the Old Lake Isabella Road Campsite, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported. Francisco Bustamante Cazares of Adelanto, California, was swimming in Isabella Lake at around 5:58 p.m. on Friday, July 15, according to a press release. He was observed going under the water and not resurfacing.
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California City, CA
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
California City, CA
Crime & Safety
KGET

Remains of missing Cal City woman, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner confirmed the remains found in March belonged to Desiree Thompson. Officials say, Thompson, 30, was reported missing on Jan. 7, 2012 and her remains were found more than a decade later. Thompson’s remains were found at a home on 86th Street in California City, Calif., according to […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Man arrested after pursuit in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man was captured and arrested late Tuesday afternoon after leading sheriff’s deputies on a short chase through Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, to the intersection of 30th Street East and Avenue R after they received a call that a driver had passed out at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta, said a Palmdale Station watch commander.
PALMDALE, CA
KGET 17

2 wanted for stealing 500 gallons red diesel: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects wanted for grand theft of fuel. Officials said on July 1, the suspect stole 500 gallons of Red Diesel–about $3,525 worth of gasoline. One of the suspects was caught on camera. They appear...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#City Police#Fbi#Fugitive#Violent Crime
Bakersfield Now

Man convicted in manslaughter of prison cellmate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Kern County jury last week found Joshua Power guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Kevin Mansfield, his cellmate at the time in February 2018, according to Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. Both Power and Mansfield were cellmates at the California Correctional...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO reports pill found outside burrito was fentanyl

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported a pill found stuck to the outside of a burrito June 25 at Del Taco contained fentanyl, according to a KCSO news release Wednesday. The pill was found by a customer after the person had bit into the burrito, which was purchased at the Del Taco on Merle Haggard Drive and then brought back to their residence for consumption.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Isabella Lake drowning victim identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who drowned in Isabella lake last week. Officials say, Francisco Bustamante Cazeres, 70, was swimming in the lake on July 15 and when he went under the water he did not resurface. Cazeres was found unresponsive...
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET 17

KCSO searching for a woman missing for two years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for Paulette Kaye Adema, 66, who was last seen in Taft on May 2, 2020, according to the office. KCSO says, Adema is described as a White woman who stands at...
TAFT, CA
theavtimes.com

Three injured in Palmdale crash

PALMDALE – Three people were hospitalized Tuesday night following a fiery two-vehicle crash in Palmdale, authorities said. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, to a collision at Avenue S, where they found the wreckage of a white Toyota Camry on the south side of avenue and a heavily damaged Infinity Q-50 on the sidewalk, the station watch commander told City News Service.
PALMDALE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man identified in deadly South Bakersfield assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified Sergio Antonio Zamora, 39, of Bakersfield in a deadly assault, according to a news release. He was found in the 1700 block of Custer Avenue near South H Street around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. The coroner said he was assaulted...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield murder suspect arrested in Texas, arraigned

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 27-year-old man charged with murder in a killing that happened in 2020 made his first appearance in court on Monday. Matthew Torres, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court on July 27, according to court records. Torres is charged with first-degree murder. Torres is suspected of […]
legalexaminer.com

Woman Tragically Killed While Crossing Truxtun Avenue in Downtown Bakersfield

A tragic traffic accident involving a local ambulance company employee claimed the life of a female pedestrian early Tuesday morning in Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police said the accident happened sometime before 4:30 a.m. in the downtown area on July 19, 2022. KGET-TV reported the tragic pedestrian accident occurred along the 1600 block of Truxtun Avenue near Eye Street.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County coroner ID’s man found in swimming pool

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who died Sunday after he was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. Jose Garcia Casillas, 58, of Seaside, was found at 5:57 p.m. at home in the 13700 block of Meritage Court in Bakersfield, according to a coroner’s office news release.
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy