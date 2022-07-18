Man found guilty in 2021 California City park assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County jury found a man guilty on Friday of first degree attempted murder after a man was found in 2021 with his throat slit at park in California City.

According to court documents, in the early morning of Dec. 5th, 2021, Lorenzo Crosby, the victim, and friends left a gathering at a park in California City.

As temperatures got colder, Crosby, the victim, and three people went into a vehicle to warm up with the heater, Crosby grabbed a knife and slit the victim's throat, according to court documents.

The other passengers of the vehicle helped the victim as Crosby fled, according to court documents.

The victim suffered laceration that was about seven inches long and left the trachea exposed.

Crosby was arrested Dec. 17th, 2021, in Lancaster by the California City Police Department with help from a FBI task force.

“Crosby committed an unprovoked, violent act upon the victim and nearly killed him," said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer in a statement.

"We are grateful for the quick action of the victim’s friends in helping to save his life and for the work of the California City Police Department and FBI in locating and arresting Crosby who became a fugitive after committing this horrific crime.”

Crosby was convicted of attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and a great bodily injury allegation stemming from the assault. Crosby faces a maximum sentence of 22 years to life in prison.