Lee's Summit, MO

Lee’s Summit Police Department reports digital scam spike

By Heidi Schmidt
 2 days ago

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — As families gear up for back-to-school time, police warn scammers are upping their game too.

Officers in Lee’s Summit said they’ve experienced a jump in the number of scam reports this month. Over the past two weeks, there have been reports of scammers targeting computers to scam unsuspecting victims.

According to the department, the scam usually involves someone receiving an alert on a computer. The alert either causes the computer to freeze, or warns the user that there are viruses and the computer needs an update.

The popup may also warn the user that the computer was used to visit illicit websites and they are going to be reported to the authorities.

Police said in a scam situation, none of these scenarios are true.

Instead of helping, the scammer tells the user to deposit large amounts of cash into a bitcoin redemption machine, or buy gift cards to cover the cost of the payment.

This scam is simple to spot because of the strange payment demands.

Legitimate companies such as Microsoft, Best Buy, or an agency associated with law enforcement will never demand these payments.

According to the Lee’s Summit Police Department, anytime you see a demand for these types of non-traditional payments you should be on high alert for scam activity.

