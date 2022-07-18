ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Press Release: D.C. Councilmember Mary M. Cheh Announces the Introduction of the Eliminating Restrictive and Segregated Enclosures (ERASE) Solitary Confinement Act in Honor of Nelson Mandela’s Birthday

By Press Release
The DC Line
The DC Line
 4 days ago

Press Release — Unlock the Box and DC Justice Lab. National Advocates, Survivors Applaud Bill to Reduce Reliance on Prolonged Isolated Confinement in D.C. WASHINGTON, D.C., July 18, 2022 – Councilmember Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), joined by Councilmembers Brianne Nadeau (D-Ward 1), Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4), Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward...

thedcline.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
City
Washington, DC
The DC Line

The DC Line

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

 https://thedcline.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy