Press Release: D.C. Councilmember Mary M. Cheh Announces the Introduction of the Eliminating Restrictive and Segregated Enclosures (ERASE) Solitary Confinement Act in Honor of Nelson Mandela’s Birthday
Press Release — Unlock the Box and DC Justice Lab. National Advocates, Survivors Applaud Bill to Reduce Reliance on Prolonged Isolated Confinement in D.C. WASHINGTON, D.C., July 18, 2022 – Councilmember Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), joined by Councilmembers Brianne Nadeau (D-Ward 1), Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4), Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward...thedcline.org
Comments / 0