Clinton, MO

Suspect in custody after double shooting in Clinton

By Heidi Schmidt
 2 days ago
CLINTON, Mo. — One person is in custody as police in Clinton investigate the shooting deaths of two men near a park.

Officers responded to the area of Artesian Park near the Rogers Street entrance around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

When they arrived, officers found multiple vehicles in a gravel parking lot. Then they found the bodies of two men. The victims were identified as Mason Roskop and Mitchell Andrew Raines of Clinton.

Investigators said both men had been shot multiple times.

Police took a suspect into custody a shot time later. Charges have not yet been filed in the case.

The double shooting remains under investigation.

