Sanger, CA

Man shot in the chest Monday morning in Sanger

By Stephen Hawkins
 2 days ago
SANGER, Calif. (FOX26) — The Sanger Police Department says a man was shot Monday morning in Sanger. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on K St....

kmph.com

