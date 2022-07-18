Man shot in the chest Monday morning in Sanger

Multi-Car Accident near O Street Left One Fatality. The accident happened on July 4th, at around 3:00 p.m., on Highway 41, near O Street. According to reports, a man was driving his truck down the highway at a high rate of speed when he veered off the road while trying to avoid hitting a SUV in front of him. The truck hit the back of the SUV before rolling down a dirt embankment into a palm tree. There, the truck erupted into flames and ignited a vegetation fire.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO