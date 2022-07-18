ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

SOUND OFF: Houston homeowners, share your wildest HOA stories here

Click2Houston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – Have you had a dust-up with a local...

www.click2houston.com

Click2Houston.com

Getting the buzz about Busy Bees on Buffalo Bayou

HOUSTON – Buffalo Bayou Partnership is highlighting the importance of bees with their Busy Bees on Buffalo Bayou. You’ll be able to learn about the role bees play in a colony, how honey is made, the life span of a bee, and so much more! While this free event is family-friendly and happening Saturday, July 23 at 9 am on Buffalo Bend Nature Park and has plenty of safe activities for families to enjoy; reporter Joe Sam wanted to get extremely up, close, and personal with these pollinators to gain a better connection with these creatures through what’s called a bee beard.
HOUSTON, TX
Furniture Today

How one scrappy retail newcomer is making its move in Houston

HOUSTON — It’s only been around for three years, but a new retailer is making headway in this heavily populated market. Bien Home Furniture & Electronics was established in 2019 by Matt Coban, a former furniture wholesaler who jumped into the retail game at the perfect time, just before the pandemic.
HOUSTON, TX
Covering Katy

Attacks on Houston Restaurants now happening in Katy

KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy) - Three Katy area restaurants were burglarized during the 4 a.m. hour on Monday in what appears to be a targeted attack on restaurants. Burglars entered Rogels Barbecue, Hunan Kitchen, and Shogun in a Katy Freeway strip center between North Fry Road and Westgreen Boulevard.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

5 Must Do Things in Richmond

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. Located 15 miles southwest of Houston in Fort Bend County,...
RICHMOND, TX
matadornetwork.com

The 5 Best Amusement Parks Near Houston

Maybe it’s summer and the kids are out of school, already bored, and you’re desperately looking for a way to entertain them. Maybe it’s just a regular weekend and you need a way to entertain the kids on a warm Saturday afternoon. Maybe you don’t have kids at all, and just want to relive your youth. Whatever your reasons, amusement and theme parks are the perfect place to get your adrenaline fix mixed with a dose of good old fashioned fun. These Houston amusement parks are waiting to be explored, from the Typhoon Texas Waterpark to to the rides at Traders Village, and the legendary Kemah Boardwalk.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Here’s the top places to get a hot dog in Houston, according to Yelp

HOUSTON (CW39) — It’s National Hot Dog Day, the all-American food that goes great with either mustard, relish, or onion. Or Texas-style, with chili, cheese and jalapenos. Of course, the main question about the hot dog remains whether it is a sandwich or not, but we can leave that for another time.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman shocked by $4,000 electricity bill

ALVIN, Texas – With our extreme heat air conditioners are working overtime to cool our homes and your bills are likely higher. We expect that in the summer but one Alvin woman called Amy when she got an electric bill for more than $4,000. Learn what our team discovered and what you need to know if this happens to you.
ALVIN, TX
LoneStar 92

A Texas Weatherman Tried To Warn His Viewers, Then This Happened

Imagine how it would feel if you were trying to warn people about something, and then it actually happened to you first. A Texas meterologist had that experience last week, when he was talking about the current strain on the power grid. Travis Herzog of KTRK in Houston, Texas, was delivering the forecast when the lights went out - just as he said they might.
HOUSTON, TX
houston.org

Houston Earns Top Spot Globally for Cost of Living

Houston ranked No. 1 in the world for local purchasing power, making the city an affordable place to live, according to a new report from online publisher Visual Capitalist. Purchasing power, a metric used to gauge the number of goods and services someone on an average salary can buy, has become increasingly important to consumers amid rising inflation. The report uses New York City as a benchmark due to its high cost of living to compare both purchasing power and cost of living, or the average day-to-day expenses incurred in a given community. According to the analysis, Houston’s local purchasing power is 73% greater than New York’s.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

National Daiquiri Day at Daiquiris 2 Go

Today is National Daiquiri Day and a local family-owned business is making some of the best in town. Owner Juanita Jackson started the business a little over four years ago, and the rest is local frozen drink history. Today they offer 45 different daiquiris and some delicious tacos and boudin balls as well. You can also get a gallon of daiquiris to go. So, if you want to beat the Houston heat, check them out and support your local small businesses at 7330 Southwest Freeway, Suite D.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

538 Homes Planned for New Community

CROSBY, Texas – (Realty News Report) — Windy Hill Development of Houston is developing a 138-acre community called Indian Springs that will bring 538 new homes to Crosby on the northeast side of Houston,. Trez Capital financed $15.3 million to Windy Hill Development for the completion of 300...
CROSBY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Body found in trash can in Buffalo Bayou, police say

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after a body was found in a trash can in Buffalo Bayou Tuesday. HPD’s dive team responded to a report of a suspicious container and a foul smell coming from the area in the 3600 block of Foley around 6 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX

