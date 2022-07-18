ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWK 13 News

Melissa Etheridge performing in Ashland, Kentucky, on July 31

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0weuUg_0gjtmjnu00

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Melissa Etheridge, Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, will perform at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky, on July 31.

Etheridge will stop in Ashland for her “ One Way Out Tour ,” featuring a collection of fan favorites and revived hits from her newest album.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qhu8F_0gjtmjnu00
Photo courtesy of the “One Way Out Tour.”

Fans will rock out to several of Etheridge’s chart-toppers, such as “I’m the Only One” and “Come To My Window.” As part of Etheridge’s latest album, “One Way Out,” the tour will feature unreleased songs from earlier in the singer’s career that never made the cut until now.

“I’m so excited to bring these songs to my fans,” Etheridge said. “Years later I still am moved and can’t wait to share these tracks live.”

The “One Way Out Tour” with Melissa Etheridge starts at 7:30 p.m. on July 31 at the Paramount Arts Center (1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky).

To buy tickets, click here . Individual tickets are between $29 and $59.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
wklw.com

Noah Thompson and Exile to Headline Kentucky Apple Festival

It’s been announced that Noah Thompson and Exile will headline the 2022 Kentucky Apple Festival in Paintsville. The festival board released the following statement on Monday:. It is official!! The Kentucky Apple Festival will be celebrating its 58th festival this fall. Our dates are Friday–Sept. 30th and Saturday–Oct. 1st....
PAINTSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

American Idol winner to perform at longtime Johnson Co. festival

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have big news for Kentucky Apple Festival and Noah Thompson fans!. Festival leaders posted on Facebook a list of headliners set to perform at the festival. The headliners are below:. Friday Sept. 30: Noah Thompson. Saturday Oct.1: Exile. The Kentucky Apple Festival was canceled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky#Celebrities#The Paramount Arts Center#Nexstar Media Inc
spectrumnews1.com

AppHarvest adds final touches on three eastern Kentucky facilities

MOREHEAD, Ky. — AppHarvest is finishing construction on three new facilities that will ship out millions of pounds of produce from indoor farms to local stores in the Commonwealth. The company said their Berea, Richmond and Somerset indoor farms will be completed by the end of 2022. What You...
BEREA, KY
WOWK 13 News

Country’s ‘last animatronic band’ is in Barboursville

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Billy Bob’s in Barboursville is now housing the very last animatronic band in the country, according to their team. Billy Bob’s used to be Showbiz Pizza, and managers say they’re the only ones left standing out of pure luck. “The creator of it doesn’t give licensing to anyone else, and we’ve […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
Portsmouth Times

Intense racing for ‘Jackie Boggs Night’ at PRP

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Racing was intense on Saturday night at Portsmouth Raceway Park on “Smoke Out Pizza & BBQ” Jackie Boggs Night for The Kids, presented by 4B Motorsports, as fans were witness to a last-lap pass in the Late Model Feature and a first-time winner in the Limited Lates.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
1039thebulldog.com

American Idol Winner and Lawrence County native Noah Thompson to play at the Black Gold Festival

The Black Gold Committee says Dajcor Aluminum has donated $25,000 to bring in 2022 American Idol winner, Noah Thompson, as the headline performer on Saturday, Sept. 17. Dajcor is a Canadian Company that made their first ever significant financial investment in the U.S. in Hazard and they say they are happy to give back to the community that has been so welcoming.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wvexplorer.com

Did legendary Mothman first appear near Elk River Trail?

Whether or not you believe in tales of "Mothman," if you live in West Virginia, you're likely to have heard them. The legend is almost inescapable in a state so renowned for its monsters and mountain mysteries. And while most folks associate the man-beast with the region around Point Pleasant...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WSAZ

City of Huntington reports flooding along Fourpole Creek

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington says residents along Fourpole Creek should prepare for possible flooding. Officials report heavy rainfall is causing high water in Green Valley along Fourpole Creek. On its Facebook page Monday morning, the City of Huntington posted the following message, “Residents of Enslow Park...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington Fire Department welcomes five new candidates

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Huntington is welcoming five new firefighter candidates! The new recruits are: Adin Sperry Timothy Clark Breadon Johnson Christopher Wilson Michael Neace They were sworn in on Wednesday and started their hands-on training right after the ceremony. Mayor Steve Williams thanked them for their willingness to protect and serve […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Scholarship awarded to two student cancer survivors

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two student cancer survivors were awarded the Dr. Cheryl L. Cook and Jonathan Ferguson Scholarship. The $1,000 annual scholarship is given to past or present patients of the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital Pediatric Oncology Program, according to a press release. It says the students have shown their academic abilities, even while […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Taking precaution in flood problem areas

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier joined Susan and Tim on First Look at Four to go over flood problems areas in the tri-state, like Four Pole Creek in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON, WV
ashlandbeacon.com

Drifting Through the Decades with Hope’s Place

Get ready, Ashland! It’s time to experience a blast from the past with Hope’s Place 2022 Riverboat Cruise. Back by popular demand, this will mark Hope’s Place’s third year putting this event on. Between the last two cruises, Hope’s place was able to raise approximately $20,000. All the funds raised from the riverboat cruise goes directly toward the various services the establishment has to offer.
ASHLAND, KY
KISS 106

WATCH: Creepy Figure Captured on a Kentucky Security Cam [VIDEO]

I'm a harsh critic of horror movies. I love them; don't get me wrong. But I think so few of them are even scary anymore. So I will take a good, honest jolt when I'm watching one. Show me something that makes my skin crawl, gives me that funny feeling between my shoulder blades, or just plain makes me jump, and I'll be happy.
KENTUCKY STATE
wchsnetwork.com

Detour set up around Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A tractor trailer skidded on its side Tuesday morning in Charleston blocking both westbound lanes on Interstate 64 between the Westmoreland and Washington street exits. The crash occurred at just before 4:45 a.m. The large truck was hauling six containers of the flammable chemical acetone which...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy