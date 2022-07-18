Melissa Etheridge performing in Ashland, Kentucky, on July 31

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Melissa Etheridge, Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, will perform at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky, on July 31.

Etheridge will stop in Ashland for her “ One Way Out Tour ,” featuring a collection of fan favorites and revived hits from her newest album.

Photo courtesy of the “One Way Out Tour.”

Fans will rock out to several of Etheridge’s chart-toppers, such as “I’m the Only One” and “Come To My Window.” As part of Etheridge’s latest album, “One Way Out,” the tour will feature unreleased songs from earlier in the singer’s career that never made the cut until now.

“I’m so excited to bring these songs to my fans,” Etheridge said. “Years later I still am moved and can’t wait to share these tracks live.”

The “One Way Out Tour” with Melissa Etheridge starts at 7:30 p.m. on July 31 at the Paramount Arts Center (1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky).

To buy tickets, click here . Individual tickets are between $29 and $59.

