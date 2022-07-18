Charlotte Black Pride Week kicks off in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE — This week, the Queen City is celebrating 2022 Charlotte Black Pride.

From July 17 to July 24, there will be a series of events to celebrate the culture and many contributions the LGBTQIA+ community of color have made in Charlotte.

“It’s important that our community is confident in who they are, and their skin color should not be weaponized but embraced. We won’t tone down our Blackness to fit in. We won’t change our hair to fit in. We want this year’s theme to evoke confidence and encourage our community to be proud of who you are. We ask our allies to support us and join us for a good time and to better understand our culture. Happy Charlotte Black Pride Week!” said Shann Fulton, Charlotte Black Pride board chair.

Events include Charlotte Black Pride’s Pageant, Fitness Expo, Broadway Performance at Midwood International & Cultural Center, Meet and Greet Reception at NoDa Brewing Company, Expo and Marketplace at Grady Cole Center, Mini Ball at Grady Cole Center, and the Skyline Brunch at Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture.

Charlotte Black Pride Week is expected to bring thousands of people from across the nation to the Queen City.

For more information on events, click here.

