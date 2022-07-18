ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Chicopee planning board approves second truck stop on Burnett Road

By Kate Wilkinson
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AxSR4_0gjtlziV00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee City Councilor is expressing concerns after the city’s planning board approved site plans for the second truck stop on Burnett Road.

City Councilor Derek Dobosz for Ward Six, which represents that area, said he has safety concerns when it comes to a second truck stop. Currently there is one by the Pride gas station and this second truck stop would go next to it. This second truck stop would be owned by Pilot Travel Centers.

Chicopee truck stop proposal causing controversy

According to the city’s planning board agenda, it would include spots for fast food and takeout as well as a seven-position refueling spot for trucks.

Councilor Derek Dobosz said this area already sees traffic back ups and he’s worried what an additional truck stop would do, “The trucks now coming in that Pride stop traffic for sometimes a half mile, sometimes more. So residents are really just against the trucks, that’s our biggest problem.”

He added there is expected to be a public hearing for the city council’s license subcommittee to discuss next steps for truck stop. That hearing date has not be set.

22News reached out to the planning board but did not hear back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Water use restrictions in effect Friday for West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield residents are asked to follow a mandatory outdoor water use restriction in effect beginning Friday. Between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., residents are asked to avoid using water for nonessential tasks such as watering and irrigation of lawns, as well as washing vehicles, the exterior of buildings, driveways, or sidewalks, unless it is necessary for safety or construction.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Bike paths in Northampton to be repaired, expanded

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – A MassTrails grant will be used to fund repairs along the bike path in Northampton. According to a news release sent to 22News from the office of Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra, the city received two grants from the Commonwealth’s Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to use for projects on the bicycle path. The crumbling retaining wall along the New Haven and Northampton Canal Greenway will be repaired with a $160,000 MassTrails grant.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Chicopee, MA
Government
City
Chicopee, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: local residents express frustration in lack of trash pickup

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after several viewers reached out to us with growing frustrations over their garbage not being picked up at their apartment complexes. It is happening in several local communities, all of which use the same trash company – Republic Services.
LUDLOW, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planning Board#Truck Stop#Trucks#Fast Food#Pilot Travel Centers#Nexstar Media Inc
westernmassnews.com

Officials warn residents to avoid illegal swimming areas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With temperatures expected to be in the 90s through the rest of the week, many people are looking for places to cool off. However, local officials are warning the public to avoid any illegal and dangerous swimming areas. Western Mass News spoke with officials in Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
whdh.com

Bacteria presence closes Massachusetts lake

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Coes Reservoir, including Binienda Beach, in Worcester closed Wednesday due to the presence of bacteria, according to city officials. The City of Worcester advises that everyone should stay out of the water until further notice, and stop boat use and fishing due to the cyanobacteria containing surface scums.
WORCESTER, MA
WWLP

Springfield picking up trash earlier Wednesday due to heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is informing residents that trash will be picked up earlier on Wednesday due to the expected hot temperatures. Residents that have municipal trash, recycling and yard waste collection on Wednesday through the Springfield Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division should set out their carts on the curb no later than 5:30 a.m. or your trash may not be picked up until the next scheduled pickup.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield announces early waste collection Wednesday due to heat

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Department of Public Works has announced that solid waste collection will begin early Wednesday due to the heat. Trash, recycling, and yard waste collection will begin at 5:30 a.m. If you live in Springfield, you’re being asked to put out your bins no later...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Affordable housing units coming to Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton is working to help provide affordable housing to those in need. According to a news release sent to 22News from the Office of Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra, the city transferred a parcel of land to Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit charitable organization that helps families purchase their home with an affordable mortgage that includes volunteer labor, donations of money and materials.
WWLP

WWLP

26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy