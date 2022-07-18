Chicopee planning board approves second truck stop on Burnett Road

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee City Councilor is expressing concerns after the city’s planning board approved site plans for the second truck stop on Burnett Road.

City Councilor Derek Dobosz for Ward Six, which represents that area, said he has safety concerns when it comes to a second truck stop. Currently there is one by the Pride gas station and this second truck stop would go next to it. This second truck stop would be owned by Pilot Travel Centers.

According to the city’s planning board agenda, it would include spots for fast food and takeout as well as a seven-position refueling spot for trucks.

Councilor Derek Dobosz said this area already sees traffic back ups and he’s worried what an additional truck stop would do, “The trucks now coming in that Pride stop traffic for sometimes a half mile, sometimes more. So residents are really just against the trucks, that’s our biggest problem.”

He added there is expected to be a public hearing for the city council’s license subcommittee to discuss next steps for truck stop. That hearing date has not be set.

22News reached out to the planning board but did not hear back.

