ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

Sarah Creek Court fire investigation completed, cause of fire was electrical

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nt9Gg_0gjtluIs00

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The investigation into the cause of a house fire on Sarah Creek Court that left one child dead has been completed.

According to the Commissioner’s Office of Insurance and Safety Fire, the fatal fire was electrical in nature.

According to authorities, Fire/Rescue and EMS located 10-year-old Nicolas Mai behind a couch in the downstairs living room.

ALSO ON WJBF: Residents speak out on crime in Crosland Park; neighborhood group works to fix issues, build community relations with meetings

Authorities say that Nicolas was transported to Doctor’s Hospital by EMS, but he did succumb to his injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Columbia County thief takes off with $800 in e-cigarettes

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are looking for a shoplifter who made off with hundreds of dollars in electronic cigarettes from a gas station. It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Gas-Pro store on Wrightsboro Road, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The clerk said...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Knights Inn shooting victim identified

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide at an Augusta hotel. Just before 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Rd. for a call about a dead man. The sheriff's office says the victim, now identified as twenty-six-year-old Renqual Geter of Eastover, South Carolina, was shot at least one time.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Saluda County Sheriff’s Office investigating Lake Murray death

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On July 19th just before 5:00pm, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in reference to a individual who had fallen into Lake Murray from a boat. The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the Newberry County Rescue Squad, and Little […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Columbia County, GA
WRDW-TV

New person sought for questioning on Burke County missing man

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released the name and photo of a new person sought for questioning about Simon Powell, a man who’s been missing for six years and is suspected to be dead. Now being sought for questioning is Crystal Gail Mundy Simmons, 43, who weighs 150...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

2-year-old dead in Washington County wreck

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A 2-year-old is dead and his mother is fighting for her life after a wreck on Fall Line Freeway in Washington County. That's according to the Washington County coroner. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened Sunday night on Fall Line Freeway at Kicklighter Drive.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

This missing Augusta man was last seen in February

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The whereabouts of a 47-year-old Augusta man are still not known after he was reported missing back in February. Deputies say Shane Levy was last seen in the areas of Deans Bridge Road and Golden Camp Road. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall,...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
WJBF

Second woman wanted for questioning in Simon Powell case

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – A second woman is wanted for questioning in the Simon Powell murder investigation. 43-year-old Crystal Gail Simmons Mundy is wanted for questioning only at this time in relation to the Simon Powell murder case. She is believed to have connections in the Grovetown/Columbia County area and possibly Alabama.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Second suspect arrested in Bamberg County shooting

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has arrested a suspect the agency had been seeking in connection with a June shooting incident. Authorities on Monday arrested 22-year-old TreQuan Stokes, of Orangeburg. Stokes was involved in a shooting that happened on June 15 in Denmark, according to authorities.
DENMARK, SC
WMAZ

GBI investigating after woman ends up in coma after deputies picked her up in Hancock County

SPARTA, Ga. — A woman in Hancock County is now in a coma after the family was told she escaped out of the deputy's cruiser while it was moving. Between Thursday, July 14 and Friday, July 15, Brianna Grier came home and was having a schizophrenic episode. Her mom Mary Grier called the Hancock County Sheriff's Office for help. Two deputies arrived at the home between 12 and 1 a.m. and put the 28-year-old in handcuffs and put her in the back of the deputy's car. She was supposed to be taken to the sheriff's office but ended up somewhere else. Her father Marvin Grier says he just wants to know the truth.
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Big rig, SUV collide in Saluda killing one

SAULDA, S.C. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a crash July 18, 2022 at approximately 5:45 PM at the intersection of Batesburg Highway and South Jennings Street. The two-vehicle collision involved an SUV and a tractor trailer truck. The driver of the SUV unfortunately died...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Investigation#Accident#Fire Rescue#Ems#Doctor S Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
wfxg.com

Aiken Department of Public Safety cracking down on speeders

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Chances are you know the speed limit. But, how close do you pay attention? Aiken Department of Public Safety is joining other law enforcement agencies across the southeast this week to keep a close eye on your driving. ADPS wants to do its part to ensure traffic deaths are prevented.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Barnwell dog attack leaves woman with injuries all over

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell Police Department is investigating a dog attack that injured two women. It happened Monday morning in the 100 block of Country Park Manor, according to an incident report from police. Multiple surveillance videos show a pack of dogs chasing people in a Barnwell neighborhood....
BARNWELL, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRDW-TV

Welfare check draws law enforcement to Reese Avenue in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was a large law enforcement presence on Reese Avenue after deputies were called to a welfare check. Dispatchers said the call came in at 7:25 p.m. on Monday. We’ve reached out to authorities for more information. Coroner Mark Bowen says his staff was not called...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Search for missing man’s body moves to another pond

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search for the body of Burke County missing man Simon Powell has resumed at a new location, authorities said Monday morning. For two days last week, Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched some woods and ponds of Pondersoa Road, but didn’t find what they were looking for.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

New Ellenton neighbors upset over plans for 200 homes

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Neighbors in New Ellenton are speaking out after hearing about a proposal for 200 new homes at Monday night’s City Council meeting. Neighbors we spoke to say roadway and water infrastructure can’t handle the development. We also spoke with the city to see...
NEW ELLENTON, SC
WJBF

WJBF

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy