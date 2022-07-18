Sarah Creek Court fire investigation completed, cause of fire was electrical

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The investigation into the cause of a house fire on Sarah Creek Court that left one child dead has been completed.

According to the Commissioner’s Office of Insurance and Safety Fire, the fatal fire was electrical in nature.

According to authorities, Fire/Rescue and EMS located 10-year-old Nicolas Mai behind a couch in the downstairs living room.

Authorities say that Nicolas was transported to Doctor’s Hospital by EMS, but he did succumb to his injuries.

