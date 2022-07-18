Walter White And Jesse Pinkman's Involvement In Better Call Saul Was Supposed To Be A Secret

Mike Ehrmantraut is still mourning Nacho Varga’s death and how his mysterious absence looms over Nacho’s father, Manuel, so he decides to pay a visit to the upholstery shop owner midway through the ninth episode of Better Call Saul’s sixth season, “Fun and Games.” He wants to let Manuel know that his son will never be found, but also that he can take some solace in knowing that Nacho didn’t suffer and was a better person than the criminal underworld in which he became enmeshed. Most of all, Mike assures him that justice will come to the Salamanca family. Mike hopes that Manuel can be comforted by the promise of payback, but Manuel just sees it as a means of revenge that will involve the same violence in which his son got swept up to begin with. Instead of reassurance, Manuel laments that the cycle will never end. “You gangsters and your ‘justice,’” he tells Mike in Spanish. “You’re all the same.”

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO