Police seized over 100 “dangerous” snakes from a woman’s house after she was injured and needed medical attention from a rattlesnake bite. The 35-year-old woman in Germany was injured after one of her snakes struck and bit her. The woman reportedly drove to a local hospital for treatment after her finger was bitten. Her condition continued to get worse, and doctors were concerned about her chance of survival. She was then transferred to a larger hospital in a nearby city, Hanover, where a counter serum was delivered from the Tropical Institute in Hamburg.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 21 DAYS AGO