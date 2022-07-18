ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

Brentwood human trafficker sentenced to 12 years in prison

By Alex Baker
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

( KRON ) — A human trafficker who was arrested in November 2019 has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison, according to a post on the City of Brentwood Police Department’s Facebook page . William Ross, who was 38 at the time of his arrest, has been convicted of pimping, assault with a deadly weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Kristin Smart trial opening statements set for Monday

The arrest stems from an August 2019 incident in which Brentwood PD responded to a call regarding a welfare check for a woman who had been involved in a physical altercation with Ross, according to the Facebook post. Investigating patrol officers noticed several signs indicating the woman was a victim of human trafficking early in the investigation.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gdl36_0gjtlXCH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rx7mQ_0gjtlXCH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xDyaO_0gjtlXCH00
Weapons, cash and ‘go bags’ seized in the arrest of William Ross

Through the investigation it was further determined that while Ross was not physically trafficking the women in Brentwood, he was traveling to areas known for commercial sex work. In one such incident, Ross violently dragged the woman several feet along the pavement while he drove down the street. These injuries prompted a friend of the victim to call the police out of concern for her safety.

Detectives went on to learn that Ross was actively seeking out other women for commercial sex work using social media.

KRON On is streaming news live now

“An unintended consequence of social media applications, such as Instagram or Snap Chat, has created an environment where traffickers can seek out and take their time recruiting their victims,” said Brentwood PD Detective Agostinho. “Over the recent years our investigations have increasingly involved analyzing countless hours of these types of records — including this case.”

When detectives eventually executed a search warrant at Ross’ home they found two firearms, several thousand dollars of cash and other evidence related to human trafficking, including “go bags” full of lingerie, toiletries and contraceptives.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

San Jose police save fentanyl overdose victim

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata was walking on Coleman Avenue when he was flagged down by a woman who said her boyfriend had just overdosed on drugs and needed help. “As Chief Mata and I walked past a woman wearing a “F**K the...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Richmond police chief Bisa French reinstated after abuse allegations

(BCN) — Richmond Police Chief Bisa French has been reinstated by the city after being on administrative leave since October after she and her husband — Oakland Police Sgt. Lee French — were accused of abusing their daughter’s boyfriend. Richmond Mayor Tom Butt tweeted Wednesday morning, “Speaking for myself, I’m glad to have Bisa back. I think she’s been a great police chief and she will continue to be, and I’m glad to have her back at work. I think she’s very well respected.”
RICHMOND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brentwood, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Brentwood, CA
City
Ross, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Woman accused of killing lover by setting his tent on fire after seeing him with another woman

STOCKTON, Calif. (TCD) -- A homeless woman was taken into custody for allegedly killing her lover by setting his tent on fire. According to the Stockton Police Department, on July 7 at around 5:30 p.m., a 40-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were inside a tent at Airport Way and Mormon Slough when the suspect allegedly lit the tent and the two victims on fire. They were transported to a nearby hospital, but the male died from his wounds.
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Traffickers#Violent Crime
NBC Bay Area

Police Search for Suspect in Shooting Near Vallejo School

A school in Vallejo was in lockdown Wednesday morning following a shooting on campus, police said. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at John Finney High School on Amador Street at around 9:25 a.m., police said. When they arrived, they saw evidence of a shooting on the school's education...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police in search of missing at-risk man

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man was reported missing on Tuesday in Oakland, police announced on Twitter. Sahil Grover was last seen around 12:15 p.m. on the 5100 block of Telegraph Ave. Grover, 35, is considered to be at-risk due to a mental health crisis, police said. He was...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police arrest 2 after Vietnamese father killed in 2018

SAN JOSE-- - San Jose police homicide detectives have arrested two men for the homicide of a 54-year-old father of three young children nearly five years ago and the DA has charged them with both with murder. On Wednesday, police announced they arrested 38-year-old Juvenal Arellano in Santa Clara County...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRON4 News

Shooting reported near Vallejo high school

VALLEJO (KRON) – A lockdown of John Finney High School in Vallejo was lifted midday Wednesday after a shooting occurred in the area this morning, according to the Vallejo Police Department. The shooting was reported in the area of the 1300 block of Amador Street around 9:24 a.m. A...
VALLEJO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Contra Costa County Deputy Sheriffs Help Save Arrestee’s Life

On Tuesday at about 7:10, Contra Costa County Deputy Sheriffs at Martinez Detention Facility (MDF) intake were notified about an unconscious and unresponsive arrestee in the sally-port area. The person, who was arrested by the San Pablo Police Department, was transported to MDF by a jailer, who attempted to revive...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Contra Costa County Sheriff calls inquest into fatal Danville police shooting

(BCN) — Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston will hold an inquest Friday into the death of 33-year-old Tyrell Richard Wilson, who was shot and killed by former Danville Police Officer Andrew Hall in 2021. Hall is in prison after being convicted of assault with a firearm and sentenced on March 4 to six years for the 2018 killing of motorist Laudemer Arboleda.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Emeryville police respond to shooting at Hyatt House

(KRON) — The Emeryville Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the Hyatt House Tuesday night, shortly after 6:00 p.m., according to a social media post from the department. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located evidence of a shooting. The victim, a 28-year-old Mississippi resident, was later located at an area hospital.
EMERYVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

SFO stabbing suspect identified, booked for attempted homicide

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — There was a stabbing at the baggage claim of San Francisco International Airport’s international terminal, the airport confirmed early Tuesday. The suspect in the incident has been identified as Samuel Douglas Day, a 48-year-old male. KRON4’s Sara Stinson was on the scene reporting about flight delays and cancelations when she […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Bomb Squad Investigates Improvised Hand Grenade Found Near Ceres

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after a suspicious device was found in unincorporated Ceres on Wednesday morning. The scene was along the 4500 block of E. Redwood Road. Stan County EOD technicians are currently on-scene investigating a suspicious device located in the 4500 block of E Redwood Rd in unincorporated Ceres. Please avoid the area while law enforcement is rendering the device safe. — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) July 20, 2022 An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team responded to the scene to deal with the device and it has since been rendered safe. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, the device was an improvised hand grenade. No suspect information was available. E. Redwood Road between Faith Home and Washington roads was blocked for a time but is now back open.  
CERES, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy