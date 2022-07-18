ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Chocolate Shops You Need To Visit in St. Petersburg and Clearwater Before You Start Your Diet

By Neha Bhatiya
727area.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaying no to indulgent sweet treats is an exceptionally difficult task. Even when you are on a diet, aiming to shed those extra pounds, chocolates can melt your heart and make you call it a cheat day!. Luckily, there are many popular chocolate shops in St. Petersburg - right...

www.727area.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetersburgfoodies.com

10 Best Steaks in St. Petersburg FL 2022

Steak. Who doesn’t love a steak? It’s really quite simple. First, get the highest quality beef. Then decide if you’re going to flip it once, or flip it often. (Milk Street Cooking School says that a very thick steak cooks more evenly when flipped often.) Are you...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | July 22-24

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 22-24), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Florida State Fairgrounds at 4800 US-301, Tampa. Cost: $22+. Info: Attention dinosaur lovers! Jurassic Quest is roaring into Tampa! See a herd of...
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Wild Fork Foods opens new grocery store in South Tampa

Wild Fork Foods continues its expansion across the Tampa Bay region. It recently opened a store in Westchase, and is set to open another location down the line in St. Petersburg. The grocery giant’s new South Tampa store located at 824 S Dale Mabry Hwy officially opened in May, and a major grand opening and ribbon cutting is scheduled for July 21.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Saint Petersburg, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Clearwater, FL
Lifestyle
Saint Petersburg, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Clearwater, FL
Food & Drinks
Clearwater, FL
Business
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Business
Tampa Bay News Wire

Haunted Clearwater Trolley Tours Launch This Friday

Most locals and visitors are familiar with the Clearwater Jolley Trolley. It is well-known as the fun way to get around Clearwater Beach and into North Pinellas. Today, however, the Jolley Trolley is launching a not-so-Jolley tour. Haunted Clearwater Trolley Ghost Tours will launch on Friday, July 22nd with two distinct routes. The first tour to be launched is Maisie’s South Route and will be followed shortly thereafter by Andrew’s North Route. Each distinct 75-minute tour will visit the area’s most notoriously spooky and ghostly locations. The trolley will pick up guests in a distinctly different-looking, and sound-enhanced trolley from either the Visitor Center at Pier 60 at Clearwater Beach or the Clearwater Historical Society and take them to locations known for their storied pasts. Some of the scariest stops include the Old Biltmore Hotel, the Fenway Hotel, The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Historic St. Andrews Chapel, and both Clearwater and Dunedin Cemeteries.
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

New Seminole cafe Oh! Gelato is the place to go this summer

SEMINOLE — I scream, you scream, we all scream for ... gelato. At least, that’s what most customers feel like doing after a trip to Oh! Gelato Cafe. The café at 10795 102nd Ave. N., has been open for just five weeks, and is the first to offer the creamy confection in Seminole.
SEMINOLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Gifts#Milk Chocolate#Gourmet Chocolates#Chocolate Bar#Food Drink#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#72nd St N Largo
thatssotampa.com

Former head pastry cook of a Michelin star bakery opens Sucré Table in Tampa

Sucré Table may be one of the best cafes in the entire city of Tampa. Beyond the ivy aesthetic and fragrance of fresh roasted coffee beans, this locally owned bakery and coffee shop is home to the very best desserts and pastries in the city. Renowned pastry chef Brenda Villacorta is behind the concept, and brings her passion for pastries to our ever growing community. The brick-and-mortar originally opened in 2020, and just a couple of years it has grown into a must visit destination for foodies in the area.
TAMPA, FL
727area.com

Best Hot Dogs in St. Petersburg and Clearwater

Let’s be frank (pun intended). Somedays, nothing soothes the savage beast like a simple hot dog. Lucky for 727area, we’ve got gourmet dogs, classic Chicago, and chili chompers perfect for Sunday funday baseball and every day you hear the dogs bark! Find them all on our list of the best hot dogs in St. Petersburg and Clearwater.
CLEARWATER, FL
thatssotampa.com

SeaGlass Tavern is building the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa

Get ready for a whole new aesthetic dining experience in Tampa once Seaglass Tavern officially opens its doors. The interior will be a gorgeous mix of textures “with a San Francisco Wharf feeling,” according to the owners who are meticulously crafting every inch of the restaurant. “Our SeaGlass...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
727area.com

Fred Howard Park

Join Keep Pinellas Beautiful and Seagram's Escapes for the cleanup and BeBot demonstration at Fred Howard Park!. Up, up, and away! Soar through the skies of Tampa Bay and across the beautiful waters of the Gulf of Mexico with a helicopter tour from Vertical Flight. See... Recreation $$. Escape Rooms...
CLEARWATER, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Furniture Medic Can Make Kitchen Cabinets Look Like New

Furniture Medic by JFC Restorations owner Joe Rakocy says he can fix basically anything, but when it comes to wood, he is a specialist. At his Furniture Medic franchise based in Wesley Chapel, Rakocy and his team have tackled a number of big projects but repairing and restoring is the No. 1 goal.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
thatssotampa.com

Miguelitos tequila bar is home to Tampa’s only -5 degree tequila tap, and a wild brunch

Miguelitos Taqueria y Tequila Bar is one of the city’s most beloved restaurants. The sensational cauldron of spirits itself boasts more than 40 meticulously selected tequilas on its shelves. Miguelitos major claim to fame is that it’s the only spot in Tampa outfitted with -5 degree tequila taps. The infused tequila shots on tap make every day feel like National Tequila Day in the city of Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
727area.com

Bruce's Chicago Grill & Doghouse

Experience the Newly Renovated Sculley’s Waterfront in Historic John’s Pass. Fresh Seafood, Waterfront Views, Superior Service. The original Caddy’s, located on the beautiful Sunset Beach, Treasure Island, Florida. This is our flagship location with its own private beach looking...
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
marrymetampabay.com

Glamorous Fuchsia and Silver Tampa Wedding | The Rusty Pelican

Christina and Brandon's waterfront Tampa wedding was a magical wedding day filled with glamour and color. The winter wedding featured shades of pinks and purples that popped against the crisp white elements while crystal embellishments were included in all of the details from the floral centerpieces to the bride's dress.
TAMPA, FL
Newswire

$7.3 Million Waterfront Penthouse is the Highest-Priced Condo Sale in the History of Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 14, 2022 (Newswire.com) - A palatial bayfront penthouse in the exclusive Vinoy Place condominium has sold for $7.3 million - the most expensive condo sale ever recorded in Tampa Bay. Located at 555 5th Avenue NE, Unit 1302, this mansion in the sky showcases sweeping views of the bay and the spectacular downtown cityscape. The listing was marketed exclusively by Robyn Gunn of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's St. Petersburg office.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Longboat Observer

New owners aim to maintain charm of Sarasota property

A pledge from buyer to seller to maintain much of a bayfront property's park-like setting when building a new home was key to a $5 million real estate deal in Sarasota recently. The 2.42-acre wooded retreat at 3222 Old Oak Drive in Shoreland Woods was for decades home to Sarasota's...
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy