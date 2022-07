ATLANTA - Georgia energy regulators voted Thursday to require Georgia Power to take a more aggressive approach toward developing renewable energy on several fronts. However, the state Public Service Commission (PSC) also rejected at least for now a proposed expansion of Georgia Power’s rooftop solar program. The unanimous vote also will allow the Atlanta-based utility to continue operating two coal-burning units at Plant Bowen near Cartersville.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO