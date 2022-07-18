ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Fate of Missouri marijuana initiative petition unclear as signature count continues

By Rudi Keller
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULmtM_0gjtlLqn00
A proposal to legalize recreational use of marijuana in Missouri appears unlikely to make the ballot because of insufficient signatures (Getty Images).

Whether Missouri voters will get a chance to legalize recreational marijuana in November is still in question.

The latest incomplete tabulations from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office, obtained under a Sunshine Law request, show the Legal Missouri 2022 initiative is short of the necessary signatures in four of the six Congressional districts necessary to make the ballot.

And those same tabulations confirm what backers of a ranked-choice voting initiative called Better Elections said in June — their proposal will not be on the November ballot.

The biggest obstacles for the initiative campaigns was the COVID-19 pandemic that made signature gathering difficult and a large number of signatures from unregistered people, said Sean Nicholson, campaign manager for Better Elections.

“It was a catastrophic failure on the part of Fieldworks,” Nicholson said of the Washington, D.C. firm paid more than $8 million total by the two campaigns to collect signatures. “We turned in signatures in the belief we had the stuff.”

Fieldworks has managed several successful signature-gathering efforts in Missouri, including a 2020 proposal on Medicaid expansion and a 2018 referendum on right to work.

Fieldworks is also disappointed in the result, the company said in a statement to The Independent.

“We share our client’s frustration,” the statement said. “Signature gathering campaigns have faced unprecedented challenges in the last two years everywhere in the country. Our industry is not immune from the current workforce conditions.”

Each of the campaigns claimed when their signatures were submitted in May that they had far more signatures than necessary to make the ballot. Better Elections boasted more than 300,000 signatures and Legal Missouri said it had in excess of 385,000 signatures.

When Better Elections realized in June that it was unlikely to succeed, it issued a statement that the effort would be renewed in the future.

“Stay tuned,” spokesman Scott Charton said Monday, declining to discuss specific plans.

Legal Missouri expressed confidence that its initiative effort, where it boosted paid signature gathering with volunteers, would succeed. John Payne, Legal Missouri campaign manager, said he still expects the initiative to make the ballot.

“Having turned in nearly 400,000 signatures from Missourians who want to become the 20th state to regulate, tax and legalize cannabis, we are confident about being on this November’s ballot,” Payne said in a statement to The Independent.

Both the Legal Missouri and Better Elections initiatives were proposed constitutional amendments, meaning they needed signatures from registered voters equal to 8% of the vote from the 2020 gubernatorial election in each of six of the state’s eight congressional districts.

Legal Missouri has sufficient signatures in the 1st District in St. Louis and St. Louis County, where validation is complete, and the 5th District, Kansas City and adjoining regions, where only Lafayette County has yet to report.

But it lacks the required signatures in the 2nd, 3rd, 6th and 7th districts. In the 2nd and 3rd districts, St. Charles has not reported and could deliver enough signatures to be sufficient. But with 13 counties with tiny populations left to report in the 6th, and three counties in the 7th uncounted, both appear unlikely to obtain the almost 5,000 additional signatures needed in each district.

The bulk of the Legal Missouri effort in the 2nd and 3rd districts was in St. Charles County, Payne said, and the campaign is confident it will return enough valid signatures to make up the difference in those two districts. In the other districts, he said, “the gap you are seeing at the moment is just because they haven’t reported their numbers yet. All of our signatures went through a rigorous quality control process, so we know what we have in each district.”

The Legal Missouri initiative would expand the current medical marijuana businesses program by allowing existing licensees to serve both medical and non-medical purchasers. There would be an additional 144 licenses for what will be known as “microbusiness facilities,” with six dispensaries and 12 wholesale facilities in each congressional district. It would also require expungement of marijuana offenses from criminal records.

Better Elections did not have sufficient signatures in the 1st District, where tabulation is complete.

County election officials have until July 26 to complete their review of signatures for their counties. If either is sufficient, Ashcroft has until Aug. 9 to issue a statement certifying them for the ballot.

If they fail, there will be four issues on the statewide ballot. Lawmakers approved three, to create a separate state department for the Missouri National Guard, currently in the Department of Public Safety, to set a minimum budget for the Kansas City Police Department, and change the investment policies of the State Treasurer’s office.

The fourth is the question of whether to hold a state Constitutional Convention, put to a vote automatically every 20 years.

Comments / 38

AP_001507.0b4c5dde25434f91b3a881c6a94c3d27.1925
2d ago

Just go ahead and legalize it. I am 75 yrs old and use gummies to help me with my pain. You have taken away my pain medication and this is the only thing to help me.

Reply(5)
29
Donald Gay
2d ago

stooopid! people are going to smoke it anyways it's a plant for Christ's sake so the State would rather the cartels and local drug dealers get rich people remember this when you vote SMDH

Reply
26
Dr. Drexel
2d ago

With over 400,000 signatures i think we have made our choice very clear. Get your politics out of our way or we will vote you out of office as well. Missouri is missing out on an additional $320 million a year in revenue conservatively. We could use this money for our veterans, farmers infrastructure and police departments fighting real crimes! Especially when we have sherriffs departments that are not responding because they cant afford fuel. WTH

Reply(2)
21
Related
KCTV 5

Are there enough verified signatures for Missouri to vote on marijuana this fall?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There were broad smiles and a photo op when Legal Missouri 2022 delivered 390,00 signatures to the Missouri Secretary of State. The petition would allow voters to legalize marijuana for people 21 and older. Revenues would help fund veterans, drug addiction treatment and the public defender system. Non-violent criminal records related to marijuana would be expunged.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Missouri Independent

Anti-Greitens PAC tops spending as Missouri U.S. Senate race cost approaches $30M

The biggest spender in the Missouri Senate race is a political action committee that won’t disclose its donors until Wednesday. Show Me Values PAC, which is running ads opposing former Gov. Eric Greitens, was formed June 2 and told the Federal Elections Commission it intends to file monthly reports. Every candidate and other outside groups participating in the race reported detailed data on donors and spending on Friday.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Missouri Independent

Missouri judge denies state’s request to dismiss federal SNAP lawsuit

Mary Holmes says she subsisted on hardly any food for over a month as she struggled to recertify her eligibility for federal food assistance earlier this year. She spent hours on the phone trying to speak to someone at Missouri’s Department of Social Services (DSS) for her mandatory interview, as her prepaid phone minutes dwindled. With no internet access, disabled and lacking transportation, she ultimately paid $10 to a relative to drive her to a DSS office.
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

Missouri’s drought forces cattlemen to make tough decisions, Parson “ready to act if situation worsens”

Jefferson City, Mo. — Over half of the Show-Me State is showing signs of drought. According to the state drought monitor, the southern portion of the state and a swath of the middle portion have been classified as abnormally dry, or dealing with a “moderate drought”. Parts of Carter, Oregon, Ripley and Howell counties, which sit on the Missouri-Arkansas border, have been classified as dealing with severe drought.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Understanding Missouri’s conceal carry laws

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After an armed citizen stopped a shooter at an Indiana mall, ABC 17 News decided to take a look at the current concealed carry laws in Missouri. When it comes to conceal carry laws, some Missourians might think you need a permit to carry concealed in Missouri. However, anyone over the age of 19 who The post Understanding Missouri’s conceal carry laws appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Ashcroft
Missouri Independent

Lucas Kunce is betting outspoken populist message can turn Missouri Senate seat blue

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Lucas Kunce’s life story seems built for a populist Senate campaign in Missouri. He grew up in a modest neighborhood in Jefferson City where a local grocer let his mother float checks when his family couldn’t afford the bill. He attended Yale University on grants, came back to Missouri for law school and served 13 years as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, including in Iraq and Afghanistan.
ktoy1047.com

Hutchinson asks Department of Agriculture to declare Arkansas a disaster area

The heat wave’s negative effect on farmers in the Natural State led to the decision, with Hutchinson citing the $19.4 billion annual impact that agriculture has on the state’s economy. Hutchinson also pointed to the state being in distress due to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s report of Arkansas being Abnormally to Moderately Dry, with parts of three northern counties being Severely Dry.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensaries#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Congressional#Better Elections#Medicaid#The Independent
themissouritimes.com

3/4ths of Greitens’ funding comes from outside of Missouri

Jefferson City, Mo. — Eric Greitens has received more money from Los Angeles, California than from Kansas City, Missouri during his bid for U.S. Senate from the state of Missouri. Campaign finance data from OpenSecrets, shows a stark discrepancy between Greitens and his Republican opponents in the primary for...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy