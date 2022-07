Darren Nelson, 45, Ypsilanti, ND died Thursday, July 14, 2022 at his home near Ypsilanti. Darren was born November 18, 1976 at Valley City, ND the son of Sandra and Dan Nelson. He grew up on a farm near Kathryn, ND before the family moved in Litchville. He attended grade school and graduated from Litchville-Marion High School in 1995. He attended NDSU for a year and then was self-employed doing carpentry and starting his own drywall business.

YPSILANTI, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO