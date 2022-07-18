ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: LaMelo Ball Officially Changing His Jersey Number

By Thomas Neumann
 2 days ago

The Hornets’ star is switching things up in advance of his third NBA season.

Hornets star LaMelo Ball is switching things up in advance of his third NBA season.

The All-Star point guard will officially change his jersey number for the 2022–23 campaign, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic .

Ball, the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, has worn the No. 2 jersey for the Hornets in his first two NBA seasons. It served him well, as he won Rookie of the Year honors in ’20–21 and achieved All-Star status in ’21–22.

But he’s chosen to move up, mathematically speaking, and will wear the No. 1 jersey for Charlotte in the upcoming season.

In case you’re wondering, Malik Monk wore No. 1 for the Hornets during Ball’s rookie season. No one wore No. 1 for Charlotte last year.

Ball, who turns 21 next month, averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game last season.

