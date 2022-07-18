Report: LaMelo Ball Officially Changing His Jersey Number

The Hornets’ star is switching things up in advance of his third NBA season.

The All-Star point guard will officially change his jersey number for the 2022–23 campaign, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic .

Ball, the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, has worn the No. 2 jersey for the Hornets in his first two NBA seasons. It served him well, as he won Rookie of the Year honors in ’20–21 and achieved All-Star status in ’21–22.

But he’s chosen to move up, mathematically speaking, and will wear the No. 1 jersey for Charlotte in the upcoming season.

In case you’re wondering, Malik Monk wore No. 1 for the Hornets during Ball’s rookie season. No one wore No. 1 for Charlotte last year.

Ball, who turns 21 next month, averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game last season.

