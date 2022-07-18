Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington obituary – John Husak, 86, Farmington

Ruth L. (Prince) Roeglin, 88, of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, formerly of Keokuk, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Birch Gardens in Staunton, Virginia. Ruth was born on September 28, 1933 in Keokuk, Iowa, and was a daughter of the late Herbert and Mary-Atta (Hoopes) Prince. Ruth was the consummate boys mom. She challenged her boys to excel, was athletic enough to keep up with them, and always by their side. She enjoyed traveling, especially later in life following the death of her husband when she cruised all over the world. Mrs. Roeglin organized many family camping trips all over the United States. She also enjoyed fishing and golfing and was a very talented knitter. Ruth was very instrumental in building the family home with her husband. She was also a devout fan of the Chicago Cubs, and celebrated their once in a lifetime World Series Title in 2016. Ruth was a member of the First Baptist Church in Keokuk, Iowa for more than 60 years, and most recently attended the Ridgeview Baptist Church in Stuarts Draft, as well as a lifelong member of P.E.O.

