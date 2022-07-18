ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington obituary – John Husak, 86, Farmington

Cover picture for the articleJohn Husak, 86, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 5:45 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Arbor Court in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. He was born on December 3, 1935, in Prague, Nebraska, the son of...

Pen City Current

Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Glenn E. Barbe, 83, Keokuk

Glenn E. Barbe, 83, of Keokuk, IA died Monday, July 18, 2022 at Blessing Health Keokuk. He was born August 8, 1938 in Keokuk, IA the son of Glenn C. and Lucille Pfeiferling Barbe. Glenn graduated from Argyle High School with the class of 1956. Glenn was a veteran of...
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home obituary – Richard Fredrick Siegle, 87, Oakville

Richard Fredrick Siegle, 87, of Oakville, died at 10:20 PM Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Sunrise Terrace Care Center in Winfield. Born September 3, 1934, in Burlington, he was the son of Fred and Lena Frank Siegle. On September 2, 1956, he married Thelma Irene Schulz in Burlington. She passed on January 9, 2012.
OAKVILLE, IA
Pen City Current

DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary – Ruth L. (Prince) Roeglin, 88, formerly of Keokuk

Ruth L. (Prince) Roeglin, 88, of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, formerly of Keokuk, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Birch Gardens in Staunton, Virginia. Ruth was born on September 28, 1933 in Keokuk, Iowa, and was a daughter of the late Herbert and Mary-Atta (Hoopes) Prince. Ruth was the consummate boys mom. She challenged her boys to excel, was athletic enough to keep up with them, and always by their side. She enjoyed traveling, especially later in life following the death of her husband when she cruised all over the world. Mrs. Roeglin organized many family camping trips all over the United States. She also enjoyed fishing and golfing and was a very talented knitter. Ruth was very instrumental in building the family home with her husband. She was also a devout fan of the Chicago Cubs, and celebrated their once in a lifetime World Series Title in 2016. Ruth was a member of the First Baptist Church in Keokuk, Iowa for more than 60 years, and most recently attended the Ridgeview Baptist Church in Stuarts Draft, as well as a lifelong member of P.E.O.
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary – George L. Worley, 72, Lomax

George L. Worley, 72, of Lomax, Illinois, passed away at 6:12 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022 at his home. George was born on January 14, 1950 in LaHarpe, Illinois, the son of Albert Levi and Goldie Valentine (Hoskins) Worley. George attended Dallas City High School. Following high school he served...
LOMAX, IL
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Farmington, IA
Mount Pleasant, IA
Nebraska State
Pen City Current

For the Record – Tuesday, July 19, 2022

07/18/22 – 7:37 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 800 block of Avenue H. 07/18/22 – 9:20 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 1600 block of Avenue E. 07/18/22 – 11:50 a.m....
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Accident sends one to hospital

FORT MADISON - An accident that took place at approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday sent one woman to the hospital. First responders from the Fort Madison Police Department, Lee County Sheriff's Department, Lee County EMS, and Fort Madison Fire & Rescue responded to the scene at the bottom of Country Club Lane just north of Willow Patch were a vehicle had failed to navigate a turn and struck a utility pole. At least one other passenger was in the vehicle but was uninjured. Alliant Energy was also on the scene to repair the damaged pole.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

FMHS students to get free entry to most events

FORT MADISON - Fort Madison's newly installed Activities Director is out of the gate with a gallop. Jeff Lamb, who joined the district in June replacing outgoing AD Ben Fry, put a proposal in front of a limited Fort Madison Community School District Board of Directors Monday nignt. The board...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

City may have to shut down part of 8th Street by Block building

FORT MADISON - City officials are looking again at closing down part of 8th Street due to continued deterioration of the James Block building. The former Humphrey building has seen some additional crumbling on the west side adjacent to 8th Street and Fort Madison Building Director Doug Krogmeier said addtional settling has occured and the city is looking at barricading part of the street again.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

County to finalize contract for Meller property

LEE COUNTY - On Monday, the Lee County Board of Supervisors is poised to sign a contract that will bring the former Iowan Motel property under control of the county. At last week's meeting, the county officially accepted a quit claim deed from the Glen Meller family to acquire the property, but a contract is being required before the deed can be recorded with the county. The contract outlines the two parties' responsibility in the property transfer.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

LCC staff regularly tests Pollmiller for toxins

LEE COUNTY - With the. "We only test Pollmiller as that is our only swimming beach. There's no swimming allowed at any other pond or lake," she said. We test weekly through the Beach Monitoring Program and we send the water samples up to the Iowa Hygienic Lab in Coraliville, IA. Clint Oldfield and Jack Davis, our Park Ranger staff, are the ones who do our testing and send the samples off. Once the lab receives the results, they email the results to Clint."
LEE COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

Supervisors discuss charges for non-transport ambulance calls

LEE COUNTY - A move to potentially charge residents who call for ambulance assistance, but turn down transport to the hospital, came up again Monday at the Lee County Board of Supervisors meeting. Lee County EMS Director Dennis Cosby said he was approached by the EMS billing services company who...
LEE COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

County to pay $115,000 as part of settlement

LEE COUNTY - A $115,000 settlement will close out pending litigation against the county by CenturyLink dating back to 2016. At Monday's Lee County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board agreed to pay $115,000 to the communications company as part of an agreement to drop all litigation associated with a cut to CenturyLink's line when the Iowa Fertilizer plant was under construction.
LEE COUNTY, IA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Pen City Current

City takes step to add to civil penalties

FORT MADISON - A debate over the value of adding additional penalties for ongoing civil infractions in Fort Madison ended up moving the issue forward. At Tuesday's regular meeting of the Fort Madison City Council, attorney Pat O'Connell of Lynch-Dallas, the city's attorney, was present to address the issue. New...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

City growth effort looks to local clubs, groups

FORT MADISON - A routine argument for a perceived stagnancy in Fort Madison has always been, there's nothing to do. A committee formed to look at marketing the city to people to look at potentially relocating to the city, wants to create a directory of local clubs, groups, and hobbyists that currently exist in the city.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Task force makes FM arrest

FORT MADISON - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Fort Madison woman on Misdemeanor drug charges. Lori Marie Vincent, age 52, of Fort Madison, was arrested on Wednesday in the 2700 blk of Ave. O in Fort Madison. Vincent is charged with one count of possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor, one count of possession of cocaine, a serious misdemeanor, one count of possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor, one count of possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam schedule IV controlled substance), a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

FMCSD planning for national accreditation

– - Dr. Erin Slater, FMCSD Superintendent. FORT MADISON - A move to be nationally certified as a Professional Learning Community was unveiled Monday night to the Fort Madison School District's board of directors. Superintendent Dr. Erin Slater said the district will embark on a 3-year effort to be nationally...
FORT MADISON, IA

