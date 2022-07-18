ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Puerto Rico team operator files antitrust suit vs league

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

The former operator of the Cangrejeros de Santurce baseball team has filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Puerto Rican winter league, alleging it colluded with Puerto Rico Mayor Miguel Romero to remove him from the franchise.

Cangrejeros investor/operator Tom Axon was suspended for two years and fined $5,000 by the league in March after he criticized Romero for poor conditions at the team's Hiram Bithorn Stadium and threatened to move the club to Humacao.

Axon's lawsuit, filed in federal district court in Puerto Rico on Monday, demands that control of the franchise be returned to Axon's companies along with triple damages from Liga de Béisbol Profesional de Puerto Rico Inc., operators of the league's other teams and Impulse Sports Entertainment Corporation, which assumed control of the Cangrejeros after Axon was removed.

“I am bringing this litigation because of my passion for Puerto Rican baseball and my desire to restore the Cangrejeros franchise and all of Puerto Rican baseball to its former glory, for the benefit of players, fans and the entire community," Axon said in a statement. "No sports business is above the law.”

Axon claims he offered to invest $2 million in repairs for Hiram Bithorn Stadium but said his efforts were opposed by the league and Romero.

Romero said at a news conference this month introducing Impulse Sports and Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee as the Cangrejeros' operators that the team would remain at Hiram Bithorn Stadium and that upgrades were being made at the facility.

The Cangrejeros have employed some of the best players in baseball history, including Hall of Famers Roberto Clemente, Willie Mays, Orlando Cepeda, Frank Robinson, Reggie Jackson, Robin Yount and Satchel Paige.

The league did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Romero
Person
Orlando Cepeda
Person
Robin Yount
Person
Satchel Paige
Person
Roberto Clemente
Person
Willie Mays
Person
Frank Robinson
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Daddy Yankee
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puerto Rican#Antitrust#Hiram Bithorn
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
28K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy