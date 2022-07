FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday involving four suspected minors. Two out of the four suspects have not been located and their descriptions are as follows: Both are masked male teens approximately 15 to 19 years of age. One was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt and black pants. The other suspect was wearing a grey and black two-toned hooded sweatshirt, white hood, black pants and dark shoes.

FOUNTAIN, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO