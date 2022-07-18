ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Ban on North Dakota poultry events lifted, too late for the ND State Fair

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota animal health officials are ending a ban on poultry events that was instituted when bird flu was on the rise.

However, the decision by the State Board of Animal Health comes too late for State Fair poultry exhibits this year. The board in March canceled all shows, public sales and exhibitions of poultry within the state to help stem the spread of the bird flu. Early last month, the board extended the ban indefinitely.

But, now with bird migration slowing down the risk of avian influenza has decreased, so the board has lifted the ban. But organizers of the State Fair, which begins Friday, say they don’t have enough time to arrange for poultry shows this year.

