ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

High temps, low moisture create dangerous drought conditions in Greene County

By Susan Szuch, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3okN36_0gjtkOXB00

Currently, all of Greene County is experiencing abnormally dry weather, with part of the county experiencing a moderate drought, according to the National Integrated Drought Management System.

What does that mean for residents?

While City Utilities isn't putting any restrictions on water use yet, said Greene County Office of Emergency Management Director Larry Woods, it's probably a good idea for people to keep an eye on their water use.

More than water conservation, Woods urges Greene County residents to be cautious with outdoor fires.

"Right now, (fire) probably is the overriding concern because I know some of the fire departments right now are running wildland fire calls. So just being mindful of outdoor burning, being mindful of fireworks — I know people are still setting off fireworks out in the county — if you’re out camping and start a fire," Woods said. "Certainly be mindful if you throw a cigarette outside the window along the road, even — anything that would spark a fire right now could have the potential for causing some significant burns."

This is probably the worst time to have a drought, and the southern two-thirds of Missouri is already seeing it affect agriculture and water supplies, according to Pat Guinan, a climatologist for Missouri University Extension. Most people are probably already noticing it in dry, crunchy lawns.

"It's the worst time of year for a drought because it’s a very vulnerable time of year. It’s all about timing, unfortunately, when the faucet turned off in early June and the rains haven’t materialized, at least in any notable or significant rainfall, we’re seeing the stress. The heat doesn't help anything, as well," Guinan said.

And the although the National Weather Service in Springfield predicts a chance of rain over the weekend, the heat is expected to keep getting worse.

"After this weekend, at least until mid-week next week, we're not expecting any rain chances as of right now," said Shelby Melto, meteorologist with NWS Springfield. "Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-week. We could potentially see temperatures in the upper 90s and potentially reaching into the low 100s. That is still pretty far out, so we can't say with 100% (certainty) that it is going to happen."

The increased heat can almost have a cyclical effect on drought: "Drought and heat waves go hand-in-hand."

"Drought is insidious — it's not only the lack of rainfall. When it hits us during the summertime, when you have all that evaporation taking place, you dry out the soil profile, vegetation becomes stressed, and so (vegetation is) trying to retain whatever it has left in regards to water and your atmosphere becomes almost what you would call a desert environment. ..." Guinan said. "Well, when you have less water to evaporate and the vegetation isn’t letting out the moisture, that’s more opportunity for the sun to bake that atmosphere."

To better monitor droughts, Guinan encourages people to submit information to the Condition Monitoring Observer Reports, a national survey that allows local, state and national decision-makers to better assess drought conditions and impacts in Missouri, at go.unl.edu/CMOR_drought.

To see the map that shows the impact of drought in the U.S. and its territories, visit https://arcg.is/04Kim00. A related resource is the U.S. Drought Monitor, a weekly map showing the location and intensity of drought in the U.S.

Susan Szuch is the health and public policy reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on Twitter @szuchsm. Story idea? Email her at sszuch@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
State
Missouri State
Greene County, MO
Government
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
County
Greene County, MO
sgfcitizen.org

5 scenic Ozarks wonders (almost) anyone can see in a day

While a scenic view after a long hike is certainly rewarding, you don’t always have to work that hard. Numerous gorgeous spots in the Missouri Ozarks can be enjoyed without breaking a sweat. We’ve rounded up five easy-access beauties featuring springs, mills, and waterfalls in the Ozark National Scenic...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield health leaders report dozens of heat-related illnesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports the highest rate of heat-related illness in Greene County since 2018. As of July 18, more than 60 individuals have sought emergency medical attention to address symptoms caused by heat overexposure, nearly double the rate in 2021. The KY3 First...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kmmo.com

AREA TOWN TO BE FEATURED IN SMALL TOWN SHOWCASE

The winners of the Missouri Humanities’ 2023 Small Town Showcase “Featured Five” includes a town in the KMMO listening area. According to Missouri Humanities, the five communities to be showcased in 2023 are: Norborne (Carroll County, Population: 637), Seymour (Webster County, Population: 2,000), St. James (Phelps County, Population: 3,900), Doniphan (Ripley County, Population: 2,000) and Carl Junction (Jasper County, Population: 8,000).
NORBORNE, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Woods
KOLR10 News

Heatwave scorches the Ozarks with near record highs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- This graphic is forecast highs versus record highs for the next 5 days in Springfield.  As you can see, it’s going to be a hot week. Our WeatheRate most accurate team of meteorologists predicts this will be the week when we finally hit 100° in Springfield. The city has already hit 99° 7 […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

New duck boats on Branson lake on 4th anniversary of deadly sinking

BRANSON, Mo.– For the first summer since the deadly duck boat sinking on Table Rock Lake killing 17 people in 2018, a new duck boat company is operating in Branson, touting a new vessel design one owner claims is custom-built specifically for tourism. OzarksFirst toured Branson Duck Tours, located on the Highway 76 Strip across […]
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

2 hospitalized after explosion at tire store in Forysth, Mo.

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - Two workers suffered injuries after a tire exploded at a tire store in Forsyth. The incident happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the Tire Crew on U.S. 160. The owner tells KY3 News that workers were changing a tire on a tractor when it exploded. The...
FORSYTH, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Heat Waves#Wildland Fire#Water Conservation#City Utilities
KOLR10 News

Two injured after tire explodes in Forsyth

FORSYTH, Mo. – Two employees at a tire repair shop north of Forsyth were taken to Springfield hospital with percussion injuries after an overinflated tractor tire exploded this morning. Central Taney County Fire Protection District Chief Douglas Bower said the two suffered moderate injuries in the incident at the...
FORSYTH, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for a fugitive. 27-year-old Wolfgang Stanly is charged with car theft. Court records show he previously pleaded guilty to tampering with a vehicle in Jasper County, and a charge of resisting arrest in Greene County. Stanly also goes by the name Andrew...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Springfield Business Journal

Paul Mueller Co. bumps up wages

Springfield-based stainless steel manufacturer Paul Mueller Co. (OTC: MUEL) has implemented its second wage hike in as many years. This month, roughly 380 hourly manufacturing workers in Springfield and Osceola, Iowa, were awarded wage increases, according to a news release. A company spokesperson could not be reached for comment by deadline on the wage hike amount.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy