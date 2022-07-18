ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Emily Ratajkowski, Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Break Up After 4 Years of Marriage: She’s ‘Staying Strong’

By Elisabeth McGowan
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1271e4_0gjtjmYi00
Shutterstock

It’s over. Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, , have broken up following four years of marriage, a source tells Life & Style.

“She’s holding it together for their son and staying strong,” the source says in reference to the former couple’s son, Sylvester, who was born in March 2021. The model has not yet filed for divorce but is “talking to attorneys.”

On July 14, the couple sparked split rumors when Emily was seen without her wedding ring.

The film producer and the Gone Girl actress maintained a low-profile romance since they shocked fans in February 2018 when they got married. Rather than having a huge guest list and a large gathering, Emily and Sebastian opted for a quick courthouse ceremony.

“I thought about it for about 30 seconds,” Emily joked about her shotgun nuptials while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April 2018. “No, it was a city hall courthouse wedding. I guess I didn’t know what I always wanted to do, which is maybe why it was so untraditional.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23nM1O_0gjtjmYi00
Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

During her appearance on the show, Emily also detailed how Sebastian proposed to her.

“He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern [in New York City],” she said at the time. “He didn’t have a ring, so I was like, ‘Mmm, nah.’ And then, he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic.”

After that, Emily and Sebastian created their own rings themselves.

“We walked into Chinatown and bought, like, an ounce of gold,” the “Blurred Lines” music video star added. “And he was like, ‘We’ll melt down the gold to make the rings.’ … I just feel like making it yourself, like, how could you be more personal?”

Shortly after exchanging vows, the former lovebirds went Instagram official. However, Emily and Sebastian rarely shared glimpses of their marriage with fans via social media. Nevertheless, Emily occasionally posted a sweet photo alongside her husband to celebrate their anniversary.

In February 2020, the California native shared a photo of the couple’s first kiss as spouses, writing, “10/10 would marry again (& again & again & again) [sic].”

One year later, the supermodel shared a candid picture of them together and captioned the moment, “Never be afraid of falling.”

In March 2021, the duo welcomed their now-1-year-old son.

“Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side,” the Entourage star captioned an Instagram post at the time, which featured a snapshot of her nursing her child. “Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.”

Comments / 1

Related
People

The View's Sunny Hostin Says Jennifer Lopez's Mom Told Her Ben Affleck Is Daughter's 'True Love'

Sunny Hostin is confident that newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are meant to be together. Lopez and Affleck, who rekindled their romance last year after previously being engaged almost two decades ago, got married over the weekend in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony. The new Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck shared the news on her On the JLo newsletter, writing, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
OK! Magazine

Disgraced 'Today' Show Host Matt Lauer & Annette Roque Reunite At Daughter's High School Graduation After Bitter Divorce

Disgraced Today show host Matt Lauer and his ex-wife Annette Roque were spotted together at their daughter's high school graduation in late June — three years after the former flames finalized their bitter divorce. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the duo watched their 18-year-old daughter, Romy, receive her diploma on Sunday, June 26, in the Hamptons. It looked like Lauer, 64, tried to keep a low profile, as he was seen in a white hat, jacket, sunglasses and blue shirt. For her part, the model, 55, wore a white dress and carried some flowers. KATIE COURIC CALLS...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Sebastian Bear Mcclard
Person
Jimmy Fallon
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 11, Is So Grown Up In Fashion Show Video As She ‘Brawls’ With Brother Moroccan

Mariah Carey’s twins are a chip off the old block, as they proved ready for their close-up in the singer’s latest Instagram post! 11-year-old siblings Monroe and Moroccan, whom the Grammy winner shares with ex Nick Cannon, were featured in a hilarious video where they put on a fashion show complete with wardrobe changes, poses, flashing camera lights, adoring fans and a bumping soundtrack (showcasing Mariah’s own ditty “Fantasy”). At the end of the video, Monroe and Moroccan get into a phony brawl on the catwalk, prompting their mom to caption it, “No kids were harmed in the making of this video.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well. Padgett, who's...
MLB
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner: 1st Photo Of Ben Affleck’s Ex Smiling In Lake Tahoe After His Wedding To J.Lo

Jennifer Garner had a huge smile on her face in the first photo that she shared since her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez. The Alias star, 50, posted a selfie of herself on a beautiful bike ride in Lake Tahoe, California to her Instagram Story, which you can see here, on Sunday, July 17. Shortly after Ben and J.Lo’s wedding, his ex-wife looked very happy out on the sunny day.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Bear#Marriages#Music Video#Life Style#Minetta Tavern Lsb
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Hoda Kotb, 57, Returns From Vacation Amid Reports Of Tension With Coworker Savannah Guthrie, 50: How Cancer Can Bring A New Perspective To Workplace Stresses

Despite these source accounts, the ladies have kept it classy and appear to support one another, at least on the surface. Besides, let’s be real, who doesn’t have issues with even their best friends sometimes?. Hopefully, if there are any current issues in the workplace, Hoda rises above...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Lamar Odom Majorly Shades Khloé Kardashian, Compares Ex-Wife To 'More Skillful' Ex Taraji P. Henson

Shots fired! Lamar Odom didn't hold back when comparing ex-wife Khloé Kardashian to one of his other exes.Not mincing words when candidly talking about his former romances with The Kardashians star and Taraji P. Henson, whom the former Lakers player dumped to date the reality star, Odom revealed he would like to get back together with the actress if he had to pick between the two.“Because I love Taraji. It’s a love thing. It’s about who you love," Odom told Page Six. "Taraji is a cool girl. Matter fact she’s here [in L.A.]. I got to see her at the BET...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The Royal Family Is Reportedly 'Refusing' Blame After Prince Harry’s Daughter’s Birthday Snub Went Public

It didn’t take long for the world to find out that many members of the royal family – including Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 – didn’t attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday party, which took place on Saturday, June 4th over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. And according to a royal insider, many members of the royal family are reluctant to admit to having any involvement in the one-year-old’s party, including the fact that so many people didn’t attend went public so quickly.
U.K.
ETOnline.com

Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Vacation in Ibiza, Spain

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, are heating up the Spanish island of Ibiza while on vacation. The famed TV personality and his model girlfriend looked cute as ever, in photos obtained by E! News, where they were spotted kissing at a local restaurant. The couple was twinning in...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

42K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy