UVALDE, Texas - The Uvalde CISD school board has canceled a meeting scheduled for this week to discuss the possible firing of district police chief Pete Arredondo. The board was expected to meet Saturday, July 23 to consider Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell's recommendation to fire Arredondo, who has been accused of making several critical mistakes during the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

UVALDE, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO