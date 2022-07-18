ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan's All-Time Highest Temperatures By Month

1470 WFNT
1470 WFNT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades. Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by...

wfnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
1470 WFNT

Dream Big – Mega Millions Jackpot Up To $660 Million

Chances are you would make an excellent rich person. You could be mega rich as soon as tomorrow if you try your luck on the Michigan Lottery Mega Millions drawing. There is still plenty of time for you to purchase a ticket, the next drawing is tomorrow, Friday, July 22nd at 11:00 PM. If no one hits all of the numbers, the jackpot will roll over to Tuesday, July 26th. To date, this is the ninth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

The Hottest Day in Michigan Was Recorded 86 Years Ago Today

86 years ago today, Michigan saw its hottest day in recorded history. Over the years, we've had to deal with some hot summers here and there. However, it's nothing in comparison to what Michiganders endured during the summer of 1936. From July 7 to July 13, Michigan saw temps that were absolutely unbearable.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
1470 WFNT

ABC12 Bringing Back Popular ‘Live with Kelly & Ryan’ to Mid-Michigan

Fans of Live with Kelly & Ryan are finally getting their wish. The popular morning show is heading back to Mid-Michigan and WJRT-TV ABC 12. Fans of the show hosted by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest were quick to voice their unhappiness back in September of last year when the long-running show was abruptly replaced with the local-centric Good Morning Mid Michigan. To be honest, people were downright furious.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

See 50+ Examples of Michigan Lakes That Share the Same Name

Michigan is filled with multiple lakes that share the same name. Living in Michigan, you are never very far from a lake. Whether it's a Great Lake or an inland lake, drive in any direction and you'll find one in minutes. With so many lakes in the state, there are bound to be repeated names for different bodies of water. Until today, I just didn't know how many there actually are.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

MSP Dashcam: West MI Driver Loses Control, Launches Off Highway

A Michigan State Police cruiser caught the whole accident on video. In the early morning hours of July 17th, 2022, a Michigan State Police trooper caught a wild accident on video. While driving at a high rate of speed, the driver lost control of the vehicle. Seconds after, the dashcam of a Michigan State Police cruiser filmed the car driving off the road and then launching over an embankment.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather And Climate#Stacker
1470 WFNT

Dog Rescued After Falling Off 30-Foot Cliff at MI’s Pictured Rocks

A dog had to be rescued recently after falling from a 30-foot cliff at Michigan's Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the Upper Peninsula. It seems that over the past couple of years there have been quite a few accidents involving people falling from cliffs in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, including a 75-year-old man that slipped and fell off a cliff at the Upper Peninsula's Sturgeon River Gorge back in September.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Whitmer Signs Bill to Allow Self-Serve Taps in Bars & Restaurants

Soon, restaurant and bar patrons will be able to pour their own beer. Just recently, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, sign Senate Bill 656 into law. This particular bill amends the Michigan Liquor Control Code of 1998. Bar and restaurants throughout Michigan will now be allowed to install tabletop and wall-mounted taps for customers to use.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Bishop One of Three Michigan Airports to Receive Infrastructure Award

Flint's Bishop Airport is one of three Michigan airports that will be awarded a total of $63 million for infrastructure improvements. Governor Gretchen Whitmer, along with US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made the announcement today, saying the grants are part of the US Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The United States will spend nearly $1 billion to improve airports across the country.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
1470 WFNT

String of Robberies Ends Thanks to a Quick-Thinking Michigan Pharmacist

A Michigan pharmacist has put an end to a string of Detroit-area robberies by placing a location tracker in a thief's fake prescription bottle. Kristopher Kukola is accused of the five robberies, hitting CVS stores in Ann Arbor, Saline Milan, and a store in Van Buren Township twice, according to Detroit TV station WDIV-TV. He's currently being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations for the alleged incidents occurring between May 27 and July 7 of this year.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Have You Ever Had Michigan’s Favorite Hot Dog?

The best hot dog in Michigan comes from a spot that you may have never heard of, but plenty of people have including musician Jack White and the late Anthony Bourdain. Anthony Bourdain visited the popular 24-hour Detroit eatery with his television show 'Parts Unknown' in 2013 and just this year, Jack White stopped by before leaving Detroit in April after performing two nights at The Detroit Masonic Temple.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

21 Uniquely Named Michigan Airbnb’s That You Can Retreat To

Some of these Michigan Airbnb hosts went the extra mile with their names. When getting ready for a vacation, where you are going to stay is a pretty key item while planning. Sometimes a hotel is the best choice. Other times, a larger rental unit is needed for all of your family and friends. Airbnb is a great option to have for those larger groups, or groups looking for something more unique.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

“One Tree Hill” Actress & Singer Jana Kramer Spotted Enjoying Up North Michigan

There's nothing quite like northern Michigan in the summer. Just ask actress/ singer Jana Kramer. The Michigan native was recently spotted hanging out at her "happy place". Kramer, known for her role as Alex Dupre on the television series One Tree Hill as well as her successful country singing career, took to social media to share pictures of her time back in Michigan. Although a native of Rochester, Michigan, Kramer was enjoying some time lakeside up north with family.
ROCHESTER, MI
1470 WFNT

Carlos Santana Spotted Shopping With His Wife in Rochester

Carlos Santana gave everyone a pretty big scare earlier this week when he collapsed on stage while performing at Pine Knob in Clarkston. The 74-year-old guitarist was performing Tuesday night with opening act Earth, Wind, & Fire as part of his Miraculous Supernatural Tour. Not long into his set, Santana...
ROCHESTER, MI
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

Burton, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy