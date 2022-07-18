Unitarian Universalist Summer Workshop

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona News – The Sedona Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites local residents to participate in a free informal workshop on “Spirituality and Justice: Walking the Unitarian Universalist Path,” at the Sedona Public Library (in the Quiet Room) on Wednesday, July 27, from 3:00 – 4:30 p.m.

Unitarian Universalists embrace a theology of engagement. They draw inspiration and wisdom from interacting with each other and the world around them. By doing so, they witness both the beauty and brokenness of our larger community and environment. They savor the beauty and help to heal the brokenness.

UUs view spirituality as awareness of infinite connectedness. Therefore, seeking justice is a spiritual practice stemming from awareness of the interrelatedness of all people and the interdependence of all life.

On July 27, participants will explore how spirituality and social justice intersect in the UU tradition, in their own everyday lives, and in contemporary public life. This will be a stimulating, enjoyable exchange of viewpoints that is non-partisan and respectful of everyone’s perspective. For more information, go to https://sedonauu.org/ or call (928) 274-5380.

