ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tragic death of former Twin Lyman Bostock is remembered in a new podcast from Tom Rinaldi

By Chad Hartman, Lindsey Peterson
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H4ojj_0gjtiZ4M00

Lyman Bostock is one of the most tragic, yet untold stories in the history of Major League Baseball. Bostock, who played in Minnesota for three seasons at the start of his career, is the only player in the history of MLB to be murdered during the season.

In his years in Minnesota, Bostock was one of the Twins’ best players, hitting over .300 twice and was also a very good centerfielder. Unfortunately for Twins fans, the team wasn’t willing to part with the money needed to keep Bostock who was one of the first big dollar free agents in the 70s and signed in California.

After a game in Chicago in 1978, Bostock, who was playing for the Angels, was shot in Gary, Indiana while riding in the backseat of a car. Bostock was visiting family in Gary which he frequently did when in Chicago. He had large amounts of extended family in Gary, where he did spend part of this childhood.

The murderer, Leonard Smith, claimed he was aiming his anger at his estranged wife who was in the car with Bostock. In the end, his career and life was cut short by being in the wrong car at the wrong time.

Fox Sports’ Tom Rinaldi served as an executive producer, writer, and host of an eight-part podcast series titled “Wesley.” The series examines the heartbreaking story of Lyman Wesley Bostock Jr.

Rinaldi spoke to WCCO’s Chad Hartman about the podcast and the circumstances surrounding the death of Bostock.

The podcast is called “Wesley” because that is what Bostock’s family called him according to Rinaldi.

“I got a chance to tell this story 14 years ago for ESPN, but in a much more limited way,” Rinaldi explains about Lyman Bostock’s story. “Knowing, grateful, but knowing, there was so much more we could share with people about Lyman’s life.”

The podcast examines many aspects of Bostock’s life and what has shaped him, including his estrangement from his father who was a player in the Negro Leagues, the tumult of the late 1960s, his arrest as part of a student protest and more.

Bostock raced through the minor leagues and debuted with the Twins in 1975.

“He immediately had Rod Carew as a mentor who is featured in the podcast,” says Rinaldi. “Players like George Brett, Ken Landreaux, Carney Lansford, many of whom were brought to tears more than once in sharing their memories about what a remarkable spirit and soul Lyman Bostock was. Before at age 27, in the wrong place at the wrong time through no fault of his own, was shot and killed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1VzY_0gjtiZ4M00
The coffin containing the body of Lyman Bostock, shot to death in Gary, Indiana, at the age of 27. Photo credit (Getty Images / Bettmann / Contributor)

Rinaldi also explains that it is remarkable to him that very few people seem to know or remember.  And it happened in an era where you didn’t stop playing either.

“Carney Lansford, rookie teammate of Bostock on that Angels team, he took Lyman’s place in the batting order, that Sunday day game,” Rinaldi says. “First time up at the plate, he homers.  Breaks down recounting running around the bases at old Comiskey Park, tears in his eyes. How devastated the clubhouse was. The unthinkable you would play a game. Lyman wasn’t pronounced dead until early that morning, that Sunday morning. And hours later, a day game at Comiskey, the Angels play.”

Rinaldi also talks about the man that killed Bostock, Leonard Smith, who was allegedly trying to kill his wife and struck Bostock. The woman, Barbara Smith, had been staying with friends of the Bostocks while estranged from her husband. When Leonard Smith saw them in the backseat of the car, he wrongly assumed they were having an affair. Barbara Smith was hospitalized with pellet wounds from the shotgun blast. That same blast hit Bostock in the temple, a wound which he wouldn’t survive.

“The first jury deadlocks,” says Rinaldi about Smith’s trial. “Hung jury. Second jury comes back with a verdict, not guilty by reason of insanity. Leonard’s mom had acquired the use of a fantastic attorney, sort of like the Johnny Cochran of northwest Indiana in those parts at the time, who used that defense. And ultimately the jury came back with that verdict.  At that time, that meant that Leonard Smith was sent to a mental hospital. After a period of six months of evaluation, he was deemed no longer insane.”

Smith was then set free, back into society in 1980. When Rinaldi originally told the story 14 years ago, Smith lived just six blocks from the intersection where he killed Lyman Bostock. Smith passed away in 2010 of natural causes at age 64.

The podcast premieres Monday, July 18. You can listen to the entire podcast from FOX Sports and Rinaldi here .

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Tom Rinaldi & Baseball’s Most Prolific Forgotten Tragedy

On this episode, Ben sits down with the winner of 16 Sports Emmy Awards and seven Edward R. Murrow Awards, FOX Sports journalist Tom Rinaldi to discuss his brand new podcast, Wesley, the story of the life and tragic death of former Major League Baseball player Lyman Wesley Bostock Jr.
MLB
realitytitbit.com

Molly Qerim’s fortune came from her First Take as a sports journalist

Molly Qerim is an infamous moderator sports journalist from America where she is most famous for hosting the ESPN First Take show. The journalist and reporter has also hosted countless programmes for the CBS Sports Network. Due to her impressive career, the star has racked herself a pretty impressive pay. Reality Titbit has all the information on the reporter’s net worth, check it out.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To Death Of Longtime Mascot

We have sad news to share out of the Big 12. Baylor announced this Monday that Judge Joy Reynolds - the school's live bear mascot - passed away. "One of Baylor’s treasured North American Black Bears, Joy will forever be remembered as an enduring symbol of Baylor’s spirit and tradition," the school announced. "The University will honor Joy in an on-campus memorial dedicated to the legacy of the past, present and future members of the Baylor Bear Habitat. Her sister, Lady, who is 20, will continue to receive the world-class supervision and protection of her caregivers in the Bill and Eva Williams Bear Habitat. In addition, for Lady’s continued care as she ages into retirement, the University is moving forward on the construction of a permanent retirement facility, similar to their on-campus housing, at the Bears’ off-campus enrichment area."
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
People

Derek Jeter Says There Were Topics 'I'm Unwilling to Cross' During Filming of ESPN Docuseries

Former New York Yankees superstar Derek Jeter has built a successful career in the public eye while doing his best to keep as much of it private — until now. In his new ESPN docuseries, The Captain, the father of three sat down for the first time to tell the story of his rise to the top of the MLB. But, despite his candidness, Jeter admits there were certain things he didn't feel comfortable sharing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Card star King Saladeen's new bobblehead is ode to baseball, family

King Saladeen is a big name in the baseball and baseball card collecting worlds these days after creating some of the most impressive and beloved pieces during Topps 2020 and Topps Project 70. He created loving homages to players ranging from Ichiro to Bo Jackson, CC Sabathia to Bryce Harper....
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Brett
Person
Lyman Bostock
Person
Rod Carew
Person
Ken Landreaux
MLB

Champs crowned in All-Star week baseball, softball championships

COMPTON, Calif. -- The Compton Youth Academy proved to be a gracious host for this week's baseball and softball tournaments among MLB programs from urban areas. Perhaps it was too gracious of a host. Compton's baseball and softball teams each fell in the championship games Monday, with the MLB Develops...
COMPTON, CA
The Associated Press

Suit yourself: Baker buys new threads for All-Star coaches

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The All-Star Game suits Dusty Baker — or more precisely, his coaching staff. Managing the American League as skipper of the defending pennant winner, Baker brought in a tailor to craft suits for his coaches: former All-Star Willie Horton, plus Baker’s Houston Astros staff. “I wanted my coaching staff to be clean,” Baker said before Monday’s workout. “Most of them probably had never had enough money to have a tailor-made suit. I got them suits and matching ties, whatever they wanted to pick. I didn’t do anything for the players because I’m not making that kind of money.” Baker, wearing a burgundy-colored suit, said he arranged the attire with Giovanni Clothes in Montreal, where he has been a longtime client.
HOUSTON, TX
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
991K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy