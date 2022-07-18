A rising entertainment capital

The covers are almost off at Waterstone, the swanky new senior independent living community in White Plains, which is slated to open early in 2022. Designed for those age 62 and over, the six-story Waterstone is a luxury hotel-style community, sitting on almost three acres along Bloomingdale Road, within walking distance of downtown shopping and restaurants. Whole Foods Market and The Cheesecake Factory will be pretty much on the doorstep, and The Westchester, White Plains’ posh shopping mall (page36,) is little more than five minutes’ easy saunter away, so that – with the notable exception of an easily “walkable” pharmacy – there will be ample shopping and dining opportunities for most of Waterstone’s lucky residents.

WHITE PLAINS, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO