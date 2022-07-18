ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

A rising entertainment capital

By Phil Hall
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While Yonkers is New York state’s third most populous city, it seemed for too many years lost in the shadow of its southern neighbor, which just happened to be both the most populous city in both the state and the nation. Today, however, Yonkers is emerging as a...

westfaironline.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WestfairOnline

Aging graciously at Waterstone of Westchester

The covers are almost off at Waterstone, the swanky new senior independent living community in White Plains, which is slated to open early in 2022. Designed for those age 62 and over, the six-story Waterstone is a luxury hotel-style community, sitting on almost three acres along Bloomingdale Road, within walking distance of downtown shopping and restaurants. Whole Foods Market and The Cheesecake Factory will be pretty much on the doorstep, and The Westchester, White Plains’ posh shopping mall (page36,) is little more than five minutes’ easy saunter away, so that – with the notable exception of an easily “walkable” pharmacy – there will be ample shopping and dining opportunities for most of Waterstone’s lucky residents.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
WestfairOnline

A jewel of a store

Richard and Sal D’Errico started their careers selling jewelry from their shared bedroom in their parents’ house in the Bronx, until one day their mother said enough was enough and told them they would have to find a place of their own. They did — across the street,...
BRONX, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Your Awesome Westchester Weekend: July 22-24

Doesn’t it feel like this summer is flying by? Even though July is winding down, there’s still plenty of summer left — some awesome things to do. Make the most of it by checking out a new event or activity with your kids. This weekend, you’ll find outdoor concerts, live theater, cultural celebrations, and Christmas in July! Have an awesome Westchester weekend!
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

‘Smooth’ passage

On Sept. 3, 2019, the bottom fell out of Richard S. Cohen and Marcia Horowitz’s world. That summer, she had experienced stomach pains and in August had a blood test and a CT scan. On Sept. 3, Cohen met her in a Manhattan coffee shop and together the couple “took that horrid walk you take when the doctor is about to deliver bad news.”
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
WestfairOnline

How sweet it is

If a picture’s worth a thousand words, as the saying goes, what a story David Putnam Brinley’s “Hudson River View (Sugar Factory at Yonkers)” (circa 1915, oil, Hudson River Museum, Yonkers) tells. Its canvas teems with Paul Cezanne-style blocks of color, capturing buildings and boxcars, Palisade cliffs and plumes of smoke in a tribute to the Industrial Sublime school of American Modern art.
YONKERS, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Yonkers Purchases Land to Create Large Parkland

Warning: Undefined array key "id" in /homepages/1/d829385830/htdocs/clickandbuilds/HudsonValleyPress/wp-content/plugins/ap-plugin-scripteo/lib/functions.php on line 2092. YONKERS – Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano announced the City’s agreement to purchase eight parcels of land along the Hudson River in the Ludlow section of the city to be developed into a new waterfront park. The City of Yonkers and Westchester County will develop the property, to be purchased for $13 million, along with adjacent parcels to create 3.8 acres of dedicated parkland, making it the largest expansion of the Yonkers Parks system in decades.
YONKERS, NY
yeahthatskosher.com

Anita Gelato Loses Kosher Certification in NYC

The kosher certification for Anita Gelato in NYC’s UES neighborhood has been dropped this week by Rabbi Mehlman (NKS). This summer, kosher consumers in NYC should look to other kosher options to cool down including the brand new Noi Due Gelato that launches today on the UWS.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WestfairOnline

Where jobs are job one

At first glance, Adriaen van der Donck, Bernard “Bernie” Glassman and Joseph D. “Joe” Kenner wouldn’t seem to have much in common other than terrific smarts and success in their individual business fields. Van der Donck (circa 1618-55) was a 17th-century Dutch lawyer, a doctor...
YONKERS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Mike Spano
Person
Martin Scorsese
Commercial Observer

RXR and New Rochelle Launch Social Media Contest for Rent-Free Luxury Apartment

As rents skyrocket in the Big Apple, getting the most likes on an Instagram video could give you the chance to live rent-free for a year. The city of New Rochelle, N.Y. and RXR partnered up to launch a social media competition for local artists and entrepreneurs interested in scoring a $2,200 studio apartment in 1 Clinton Park, the developer’s latest 28-story residential building, the city announced Monday. The contest isn’t RXR’s first for New Rochelle, but it’s one that might gain more traction as the average rent in Manhattan surpasses $5,000 a month for the first time and median rents rise throughout the United States.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment#Infrastructure#Vici Properties#Lionsgate#Wells Ave#Film Photography Office
bronxmama.com

5 things to do this week in the Bronx

July 23, 2-4pm Bring a lawn chair or blanket and join Bartow Pell on the pebble court and garden for a free woodwind performance with the Orchestra of St. Luke’s. Join the Bronx River Alliance for a free art activity celebrating the natural and human heritage of the Bronx River- and go back in time to when the river “ran silver” with fish. After, stay and enjoy a screening of Marvel’s Spiderman: No Way Home. Activities and movie will be located near the 228th Street and Bronx Blvd section of the park, near the restroom.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Toys R Us is coming back

NEW YORK - Toys "R" Us is making a comeback for the holiday season. Macy’s is bringing Toys"R"Us stores to all of its U.S. locations. Macy's announced Monday that the rollout of the pop-up stores will begin in late July with all locations expected to be up and running by Oct. 15.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WestfairOnline

Danbury Fair mall to add striking new attraction

The Danbury Fair mall will soon add a Target to its lineup, but malls have always been about more than just the convenience of retail options. Entertainment is a key part of what draws shoppers to malls, particularly ones with historic connections to fair grounds and antique carousels at their heart. Knowing this, mall owner Macerich has partnered with Round1 Bowling & Entertainment to bring one of the Japanese company’s signature entertainment complexes to Fairfield County.
theexaminernews.com

Places to Try for a Stellar Summer Meal or Treat

We had made a late afternoon reservation to see “Elvis” at the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville, our first time back to a movie theater since 2019. Beforehand, we decided to stop for Sunday brunch at Lexington Square Café in Mount Kisco and reminisce. Since 1993,...
PLEASANTVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Cheddar News

What New Yorkers Can Do About That Sky-High Rent

Rent in New York City has reached new heights, according to a recent report from the brokerage firm Douglas Elliman. The average price of renting an apartment in Manhattan topped a record $5,000 per month in June. Erin Sykes, chief economist and real estate adviser for Nest Seekers International, explains why housing has gotten so expensive in the Big Apple and what renters can do about it. "I think people really need to take a step back, say, do I need to live in Soho or Tribeca, or can I commute from Edgewater [New Jersey], and how can I become my own landlord," she said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WestfairOnline

GE Appliances launches Stamford microfactory

GE Appliances, a Haier company, has opened a microfactory operation in a 67,000-square-foot industrial center on John Street in Stamford’s Harbor Point. The new facility is the first completed phase of CoCREATE Stamford, an initiative announced last fall by GE Appliances designed to merge manufacturing and education. The company’s Monogram Smart Flush Hearth Oven is the first appliance to be built at the microfactory, and GE Appliances plans to launch additional appliances from the site as early as next year.
STAMFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

An event at the Valmont Spa at The Carlyle Hotel firms the face – and the soul

Luxe Swiss skincare line Valmont got a jump on fall on Thursday, July 14 – Bastille Day, France’s Fourth of July – by unveiling its new firming trio at the Valmont Spa at The Carlyle Hotel in Manhattan. Amanda Macino, Valmont’s national training director, demonstrated how the V-Firm line blends a peptide cocktail, vitamin C, lysine, praline amino acids, a glucosamine derivative and Valmont’s signature triple DNA and RNA liposomes in three rich, unisex products — a face serum, a face cream and a “honey gel” for the eyes – to nourish the skin while also firming it. Macino demonstrated that just a dab of the concentrated products will do as you can use them in conjunction with other Valmont lines like its oxygenating DetO2x.
MANHATTAN, NY
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy