Alcohol brand SKYY Vodka and Universal Pictures are teaming up for a marketing campaign ahead of the July 22 release of the Jordan Peele film “Nope.”. “The whole idea behind this campaign is that the movie ‘Nope’ is like looking up in the sky, trying to see what’s going on, what’s happening there,” said Sean Yelle, senior category marketing director at Campari America, parent company of 30-year-old SKYY Vodka. The new work asks people what’s in the sky, tying the partnership into the spirits brand’s name and messaging.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO