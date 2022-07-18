ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Sedona Film Fest presents 'Peaceful' premiere July 22-28

"Peaceful" — by award-winning filmmaker Emmanuelle Bercot — premiered to rave reviews at the Cannes Film Festival. It stars Catherine Deneuve, Benoit Magimel (who won the Cesar Award for Best Actor for this role), Cécile de France and Gabriel Sara.

– The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Peaceful” showing July 22-28 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“Peaceful” — by award-winning filmmaker Emmanuelle Bercot — premiered to rave reviews at the Cannes Film Festival. It stars Catherine Deneuve, Benoit Magimel (who won the Cesar Award for Best Actor for this role), Cécile de France and Gabriel Sara.

“Peaceful” — by award-winning filmmaker Emmanuelle Bercot — premiered to rave reviews at the Cannes Film Festival. It stars Catherine Deneuve, Benoit Magimel (who won the Cesar Award for Best Actor for this role), Cécile de France and Gabriel Sara.

A son in denial of a serious illness. A mother facing the unbearable. And between them a doctor and a nurse fighting to do their job and help them find acceptance. The four of them have one year and four seasons to come together and understand what it means to die while living.

“Grab your tissues: this is a true, heart-wrenching drama, and one of the great ones; a film that makes you want to breathe and love deeply.” – Le Parisien (France)

“A profound work about this path towards death we call life. You will not forget this film anytime soon.” – Le Point (France)

“Thumb’s up: With her characteristic solemnity, Emmanuelle Bercot creates a moving drama from heartrending material.” – Telerama (France)

“Peaceful” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre July 22-28. Showtimes will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Monday and Tuesday, July 22, 25 and 26; and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday and Thursday, July 24 and 28.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

