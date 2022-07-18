Some 70 cows let loose on Florida Turnpike following truck fire

Having reliable transportation is a MUST in Florida, especially with the distance people often need to travel. According to the Fines and Fees Justice Center, 1 in 8 Floridians had a suspended license in 2020. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with Sadaf Knight, CEO of the Florida Policy Institute, about how a suspended driver’s license can impact you and our economy.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO