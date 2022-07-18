ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Some 70 cows let loose on Florida Turnpike following truck fire

wogx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cattle hauler said he let 70 cows loose on...

www.wogx.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Lightning storms in Florida: Man struck while mowing his lawn, another hurt by shock waves outside AutoZone

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Editor's Note: Officials originally stated two people had been struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon when storms moved through Central Florida. Further clarification Wednesday reveals the man outside the AutoZone store was injured by the shock waves of lightning that struck near him. He was not hit by the bolt itself.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
wogx.com

Central Florida sees spike in road rage incidents

A recent rash of road rage shootings in Central Florida has local officials telling drivers to be careful when behind the wheel. International security consultant Karl de la Guerra has some tips on how to stay safe on the roadways.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cows#Let Loose#Accident#Florida Turnpike
wflx.com

Cattle get loose on Florida's Turnpike, cause traffic troubles

A herd of cattle is causing traffic troubles on Florida's Turnpike in Central Florida on Monday. The Florida Turnpike was shut down at mile marker 225 in Osceola County because cows were loose and spotted walking on the road. Aerial video showed more than 20 cows were loose. Authorities closed...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida landscaper struck by lightning

Two people were struck by lightning and taken to hospitals in Volusia County on Tuesday afternoon after strong storms moved through the area, according to emergency officials. One of the injured was a landscaper.
wmfe.org

A suspended Florida driver license could costs you and your neighbor

Having reliable transportation is a MUST in Florida, especially with the distance people often need to travel. According to the Fines and Fees Justice Center, 1 in 8 Floridians had a suspended license in 2020. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with Sadaf Knight, CEO of the Florida Policy Institute, about how a suspended driver’s license can impact you and our economy.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWL-AMFM

Elderly Florida woman killed by alligators after falling in pond

Two alligators killed an elderly woman in Florida after she fell into a pond near her home on Friday night, according to local authorities. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:47 p.m. on Friday, a woman was seen falling into a pond along the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club golf course in Englewood.
WFLA

Missing Sebring teen found, officials say

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert was canceled Monday after authorities said a 14-year-old girl believed to have been missing was found and is safe. Mileyia Boose, who was thought to have been missing out of the Sebring area, was found safe, according to authorities.
SEBRING, FL
wogx.com

Proposed rules to improve ride safety in Florida

Florida lawmakers are getting specific about new rules for theme park ride safety. It comes roughly four months after the death of 14-year-old Tyree Sampson who fell to death off the Orlando FreeFall attraction.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy