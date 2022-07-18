Some 70 cows let loose on Florida Turnpike following truck fire

LEESBURG, Fla. - A fugitive alligator running from police didn't plan its escape route very well and ended up getting stuck under a patrol car!. "Well, we don't see this every day," Leesburg Police tweeted on Wednesday, along with a photo of a large gator. The department said in a...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, a large group of cows created a traffic hiccup in Central Florida. It happened on the northbound Florida Turnpike at mile marker 226 in Saint Cloud, Osceola County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the cab of a cattle hauler carrying about 70 cows...
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Editor's Note: Officials originally stated two people had been struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon when storms moved through Central Florida. Further clarification Wednesday reveals the man outside the AutoZone store was injured by the shock waves of lightning that struck near him. He was not hit by the bolt itself.
A recent rash of road rage shootings in Central Florida has local officials telling drivers to be careful when behind the wheel. International security consultant Karl de la Guerra has some tips on how to stay safe on the roadways.
The Volusia County sheriff has released a body camera video of a recent arrest after receiving online criticism. Sheriff Mike Chitwood says Deltona leaders contacted him about the arrest of 18-year-old Iyanna Rollins after seeing social media posts calling the incident an overreaction.
ORLANDO, Fla. - Ally Goad’s family says she was obsessed with Universal Studios. "I never saw her more elated than when she was running the streets of Universal," recalled Ally’s mom, Danette Goad. Pictures of the 22-year-old from Oklahoma show her love for the parks - but February...
An Alabama man was killed by a lightning strike when he and a group of people floating on a creek were caught in a thunderstorm. Greg Shipp, of Brewtom, was found unresponsive on a sandbar along Burnt Corn Creek during a thunderstorm on July 9. Capt. James Carroll with the...
A herd of cattle is causing traffic troubles on Florida's Turnpike in Central Florida on Monday. The Florida Turnpike was shut down at mile marker 225 in Osceola County because cows were loose and spotted walking on the road. Aerial video showed more than 20 cows were loose. Authorities closed...
Deputies in Florida need your help in locating a missing mobile home. The pictured mobile home, a 48-foot single wide, was left by a moving company at 11171 NE 71 Street between Bronson and Williston in Levy County. Deputies say that the site prep had
Two people were struck by lightning and taken to hospitals in Volusia County on Tuesday afternoon after strong storms moved through the area, according to emergency officials. One of the injured was a landscaper.
Having reliable transportation is a MUST in Florida, especially with the distance people often need to travel. According to the Fines and Fees Justice Center, 1 in 8 Floridians had a suspended license in 2020. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with Sadaf Knight, CEO of the Florida Policy Institute, about how a suspended driver’s license can impact you and our economy.
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Family members of a missing Florida man whose boat washed ashore with the motor running said they still question some things about his disappearance. According to a WPBF report, Dale Hossfield, 68, left the Fort Pierce Inlet around 2 p.m. on May 18 on...
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Sandhill Cranes are among Florida’s most beloved birds. They can grow up to four feet tall, the size of a 7-year-old child, and have a unique way of flying with their necks fully extended. FWC leaders have stepped up to protect Florida Sandhill...
A Florida man has brought to light a rather extraordinary local ordinance that applies to beach users at Belleair Shore in Pinellas County, FL. He was issued with a fine of $116 for using a beach umbrella so that he could remain in the shade having had previous issues with skin cancer.
Two alligators killed an elderly woman in Florida after she fell into a pond near her home on Friday night, according to local authorities. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:47 p.m. on Friday, a woman was seen falling into a pond along the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club golf course in Englewood.
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert was canceled Monday after authorities said a 14-year-old girl believed to have been missing was found and is safe. Mileyia Boose, who was thought to have been missing out of the Sebring area, was found safe, according to authorities.
Florida lawmakers are getting specific about new rules for theme park ride safety. It comes roughly four months after the death of 14-year-old Tyree Sampson who fell to death off the Orlando FreeFall attraction.
Mythical creatures have been in the public consciousness for centuries. Trolls, fairies, and centaurs are universal examples. However, there are also regional examples, such as Scotland's Loch Ness monster and Bigfoot in the Pacific Northwest.
