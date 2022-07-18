Nationals select Baylor outfielder Jared McKenzie in fifth-round of MLB Draft
WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The wait is finally over for Baylor outfielder Jared McKenzie.
The Washington Nationals selected the Bear’s all-time batting average leader with the 141st overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.
McKenzie earned All-Big 12 First team honors in 2021 before entering the transfer portal following the departure of former Baylor baseball head coach Steve Rodriguez.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.
Comments / 0