Nationals select Baylor outfielder Jared McKenzie in fifth-round of MLB Draft

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The wait is finally over for Baylor outfielder Jared McKenzie.

The Washington Nationals selected the Bear’s all-time batting average leader with the 141st overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

McKenzie earned All-Big 12 First team honors in 2021 before entering the transfer portal following the departure of former Baylor baseball head coach Steve Rodriguez.

