ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals select Baylor outfielder Jared McKenzie in fifth-round of MLB Draft

FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHnHE_0gjtg9x100

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The wait is finally over for Baylor outfielder Jared McKenzie.

The Washington Nationals selected the Bear’s all-time batting average leader with the 141st overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

McKenzie earned All-Big 12 First team honors in 2021 before entering the transfer portal following the departure of former Baylor baseball head coach Steve Rodriguez.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanNation Fastball

MLB DRAFT: Rounds 3-10 Monday Results

Welcome to Day Two of the 2022 MLB draft held in Los Angeles during All-Star Week. Sunday night consisted of Round one, Competitive Balance Round A, Round two, Competitive Round B and six second round compensation picks with the Orioles selecting Jackson Holliday as the No. 1 overall pick. On...
MLB
Talk Nats

Washington Nationals 2022 Draft Wrap-Up

The Major League Draft can be overwhelming for fans as they watch their favorite team draft 20 players over the course of three days. Anyone who watched the draft broadcast on days two and three saw players picked at lightning speed – so quick that the analysts couldn’t keep up every once in a while.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Washington, DC
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
All Cardinal

Brett Barrera taken by the New York Yankees in the 2022 MLB Draft

Just seven picks prior to the Baltimore Orioles drafting shortstop Adam Crampton, the New York Yankees selected his elite hitting middle-infield counterpart, Brett Barrera. Barrera was a pleasant surprise for the Cardinal this past season after being one of the best hitters in the country batting .372 in the regular season en route to claiming the Pac-12 batting crown. He led the team in batting average (.351), was second in triples (3) and doubles (19), while hitting safely in 52 of his 63 games with an at bat this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 44 News

FOX 44 News

419
Followers
474
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX44news.com is your news now and is certified by WeatheRate as the Most Accurate Forecast in Central Texas.

 https://fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy