SAPPHIRE, N.C. — An Upstate woman was not having any of it when a bear climbed onto the porch of her vacation house and tried to steal her bird feeders. Debbie Tomlinson, a former Greenville County, South Carolina, school teacher, and her husband, of Simpsonville, were at their condominium in Sapphire, North Carolina, last week when she said her husband called to her about a bear being on the porch.

SAPPHIRE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO