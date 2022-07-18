ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NLRPD: 2 found shot after crash on MacArthur Drive

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon on McArthur Drive.

According to officials from the North Little Rock Police Department, two people were found shot in the 3600 block of McArthur Drive after a vehicle crash.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police say one of the two victims is in critical condition, while the other victim’s injuries are listed as non-life threatening.

Investigators say the shooting began at another location and then ended after the vehicle collision on MacArthur Drive

Department investigators have also not released any information on a possible suspect at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Pine Bluff police investigating a shooting on West 5th Ave

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Gibbons at 501-771-7149. Those with information can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

