Southern Tier home prices up, sales down: report

By Cormac Clune
 2 days ago
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A new report showed that the median selling price of homes throughout the Southern tier has continued to grow, but total home sales have fallen in comparison to the same period in 2021.

The July 2022 report from the Elmira-Corning Regional Association of REALTORS (ECRAR) shows that the median selling price rose 7.1% compared to the first half of 2021. The ECRAR report also states that home sales fell by 2.3% in the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period of last year.

The data from the report includes homes from Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, and Yates counties, specifically single-family, townhome, and condominiums.

“Elmira-Corning REALTORS® are starting to see our housing market normalize after nearly two years of off-the-charts activity,” said Jonathan Lerche, ECRAR president. “The buyer frenzy of the past two years has run its course and we are seeing home buyers being more deliberate as they navigate rising mortgage rates and economic changes.”

The report states that there were 760 closed sales from Jan. 1 to June 30, a decrease of 2.3% compared to the same period in 2021. June home sales were noted as a large decrease, down 19.6% compared to June 2021. The ECRAR report also says that the average number of days on the market until sale was 44 this June, one day longer than in June 2021.

Despite sales going down, the report says that houses are still increasing in price. The 2022 first-half median selling price was $159,000, up 7.1% from the first half of 2021 at $148,500. The June median selling price was 171,400, an increase of 13.3% compared to 2021.

