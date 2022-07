RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the country and Virginia, doctors say BA.5, a subvariant of Omicron, has led to this recent rise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the BA.5 variant caused 78 percent of infections in the U.S in the last week. The latest data from the Virginia Department of Health also shows the BA.5 variant as the dominant strain, accounting for more than 40 percent of infections in the last three weeks.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO