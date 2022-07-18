Brandy May Get A Tattoo In Ray J’s Honor After His Massive Reveal

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Ray J immortalized his love for his sister and best friend, Brandy, in the form of a large leg tattoo.

The portrait featured his sister’s face with the phrase, “Best Friends 4 Ever,” scrawled in graffiti across her forehead and cheeks. It was the first of a larger tattoo that’ll include “music, love, scriptures, family, ghosts, and positive words/themes,” shared the father of two.

Brandy has since responded with thoughts on the surprise Alexey Mashkov-designed ink. She admitted to TMZ that initially, she didn’t understand it and shared that it was meant as a “Basquiat-type of style” and upon understanding the design, she loved it. “I was like Ray, y’all could’ve did a different tattoo, but I get it,” she said.

But don’t expect the “Never Say Never” singer to get a Ray J-inspired replica anytime soon. Yet she isn’t completely opposed to the idea of getting a tattoo in honor of her brother. She teased, “…it won’t be that. [Probably] his name, something simple. Maybe in the back of my ear…but I’m not getting what he got.”

Despite everyone’s negative thoughts and feeling about Ray’s tattoo, he shared a special message to those naysayers in a separate TMZ interview. “They trippin’. It’s my leg. It’s my sister […] I love my sister, and that was a symbol of me saying ‘thank you.'”

Watch Brandy discuss Ray J’s new tattoo below.