Some 70 cows let loose on Florida Turnpike following truck fire

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper-90s across the interior with feels like temperatures soaring to the triple digits. Showers and storms will be at 30% coverage on Thursday afternoon. The west coast sea breeze will be dominating, so shower and storm activity will move east northeast. You can expect frequent lightning, gusty winds up to 40 mph, and heavy rainfall within these storms.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO