This past Thursday, I attended the grand opening of The Century Upstairs, A new catering and event space. Located in the former Dayton Power & Light building, The Century Upstairs was first planned for the third floor, but it was decided that the second floor reflected the edgy industrial look they were going for. Work is still being completed on the top floor. If it's anything like the bar and the event space I toured, it's going to be amazing!

DAYTON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO