ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

All Democratic lawmakers call for teacher raises; Hutchinson says support still lacking

By Steve Brawner, Talk Business, Politics
KATV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK (TBP) — All 29 Arkansas Democratic legislators have signed an open letter addressed to Arkansas teachers and support staff calling for increasing their pay in the upcoming legislative session, but a spokesperson for Gov. Asa Hutchinson said not enough support yet exists for including it in the...

katv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Democratic hopeful backs pay raises for Arkansas teachers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gubernatorial hopeful Chris Jones on Tuesday called for increasing Arkansas teacher salaries, following a push by fellow Democrats to put teacher pay raises on the agenda for a legislative session next month. Jones endorsed a proposal that Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson made earlier this year to increase minimum teacher salaries in the state to $46,000 a year. Hutchinson, however, has said he won’t put the proposal on the agenda for next month’s session due to lack of support in the majority-GOP Legislature. “When we invest in teachers, they invest in students and teachers are worth the investment,” Jones said at a news conference outside Little Rock Central High School. “Right now, they deserve to know and see that they are a priority.” Jones is running against Republican nominee and former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is heavily favored in the November election in the solidly red state. Hutchinson is barred by term limits from seeking reelection. Sanders’ campaign did not respond to a request for comment.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas Senate approves process for ethics violation hearings

Arkansas lawmakers set the framework Monday for hearings that will take place this week concerning ethics violations by Republican senators Alan Clark of Lonsdale and Mark Johnson of Ferndale. Last month, the Senate Ethics Committee found Clark had asked Johnson to place his name on a sign-in sheet for a...
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Rutledge Announces Wanted Wednesday Campaign to Highlight Medicaid Fraud in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a new social media campaign called “Wanted Wednesday” in order to highlight the Attorney General’s Office’s most wanted individuals suspected of Medicaid Fraud. On Wednesdays, Rutledge will release a poster on social media featuring the name, description, last known location and a photo of the suspect, in addition to the charges the individual is facing. Anyone with information about the suspect should call the Attorney General’s Office Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at (866) 810-0016.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
ed88radio.com

Recreational marijuana petition finds widespread support, tests new signature collection process

Under new laws passed by the Arkansas Legislature in recent years, many political observers expected greater difficulty in collecting ballot petition signatures. But Responsible Growth Arkansas collected more than 193,000 signatures for its adult recreational marijuana initiative – more than twice what was needed to qualify. The Secretary of State’s office is reviewing the signatures and, if approved, the ballot title will be considered by the State Board of Election Commissioners under a new state law.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas lawmakers approve new health insurance rates for public employees

Arkansas lawmakers have approved new health insurance premium rates for state employees and public school employees. The Employee Benefits Division Oversight Subcommittee on Wednesday took action allowing lower rates to take effect, following last week’s approval by the State Board of Finance. In the next calendar year, state employees...
ARKANSAS STATE
ktoy1047.com

Arkansas Board of Directors votes on scooter program

The Board’s main concern seemed to be about scooters being left on sidewalks but were reassured that a Bird Rides employee will handle that as part of their daily routine. Mayor Brown voiced concern about city staff having to take care of the scooters, as manpower is limited, though he did agree he’s seen programs like this have success in larger college towns. The vote to install the program passed with only one director voting “no.”
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
ktoy1047.com

Hutchinson asks Department of Agriculture to declare Arkansas a disaster area

The heat wave’s negative effect on farmers in the Natural State led to the decision, with Hutchinson citing the $19.4 billion annual impact that agriculture has on the state’s economy. Hutchinson also pointed to the state being in distress due to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s report of Arkansas being Abnormally to Moderately Dry, with parts of three northern counties being Severely Dry.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Recreational marijuana petition finds widespread support

Under new laws passed by the Arkansas Legislature in recent years, many political observers expected greater difficulty in collecting ballot petition signatures. But Responsible Growth Arkansas collected more than 193,000 signatures for its adult recreational marijuana initiative – more than twice what was needed to qualify. The Secretary of State’s office is reviewing the signatures and, if approved, the ballot title will be considered by the State Board of Election Commissioners under a new state law.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Lawmakers#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republicans#House
KATV

Central Arkansas senior to participate in 75th ALA Girls Nation session in Washington D.C.

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Central Arkansas senior has been selected to participate in the 75th American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation session in Washington, D.C. Clara Bozzay, a rising senior at Little Rock Christian Academy, is one of 100 young women selected to attend the premier ALA program representing Arkansas as a "senator" for the state from July, 23-30. ALA Girls Nation is a seven-day leadership conference that provides aspiring young women leaders with practical insight into how the federal government operates, instills a sense of pride in our country, and promotes youth civic engagement.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
myarklamiss.com

Arkansas Board of Education approves closure of Sparkman High

SPARKMAN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas State Board of Education voted to support the Harmony Grove School District’s decision to close Sparkman High School due to a decline in enrollment. Current Sparkman students in seventh through 12th grade will transfer to Harmony Grove High School, located about twenty-five...
SPARKMAN, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KTLO

COVID-19 Local numbers 7-18-22

Numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health. (Numbers in parenthesis indicates change from last Monday)(Numbers are only cases reported by medical facilities and do not include any at-home testing) Arkansas. 886,736 total cases (+9,356) 15,126 active cases (+1,494) 11,633 deaths (+25) Baxter County. 9,484 total cases (+81) 175 active cases...
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

COVID-19 Omicron Subvariants Grip Arkansas

Arkansas and other southern states — where COVID-19 vaccination rates are low — this summer are ground zero for Omicron subvariant infections. Dr. Robert Hopkins, a professor of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, and Chief of Internal Medicine at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, provides insight and guidance about this new outbreak.
ARKANSAS STATE
myarklamiss.com

COVID-19 in Arkansas: More than 1,800 new cases reported Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Wednesday’s data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows that COVID-19 in Arkansas is continuing an upward trend, with more than 1,800 new cases reported. The ADH data showed 1,835 new cases, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 890,943....
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy