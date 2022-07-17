Friends mourn Maui landscaper found dead inside Haiku home

Fares on Maui Flights have just plummeted for summer and fall travel. This as everyone seems to want to go to Maui. There’s a ton of airline competition too. The result is that airfares that are incredibly competitive and remain so. We scored these deals today on Maui flights. There are seven cities you can depart from, and travel dates are from mid-August to mid-November, depending on the route. Including many weekends. If you have been missing your long walks on beautiful Makena Beach or any of your other favorite Maui activities including the unforgettable whale watching season, start searching, then book your return to the Valley Isle today.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO