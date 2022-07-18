Owasso artist’s bronze monument unveiled at National Naval Aviation Museum

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso sculptor Sandra Van Zandt saw four years of hard work come to fruition this past week.

Van Zandt’s large-scale, three-figure bronze monument “In Every Clime and Place” was unveiled outside the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida, July 15.

The monument is a dedication to those who served in the Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare squadrons for more than four decades.

The VMAQ Monument Foundation raised hundreds of thousands in donations to make this project possible.

Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron 2 (VMAQ-2) brought the artist plenty of old photos and real aviation equipment for Van Zandt to get the details of her design just right.

She began work on smaller-scale design for the piece back in 2018 at her home studio in Owasso. Fast forward to today, and the piece stands proudly outside the military and aerospace complex at 12 feet tall.

Van Zandt’s sculpture represents a pilot, a mechanic and an electronic counter measures officer.

The VMAQ Monument Foundation posted pictures as the monument was put in place writing “Pictures simply can’t describe how it feels to stand among these larger-than-life bronze figures representing those who we served with, before, and after. You must visit in person to truly grasp this!”

The final remaining EA-6B Prowler squadron was officially deactivated at a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point March 8, 2019, marking the end of an era.

