Red Feather Lakes, CO

Cabins destroyed in Red Feather Lakes fire

By Blayke Roznowski
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QOldP_0gjtbPvD00

RED FEATHER LAKES, Colo. — Damage from a fire in Red Feather Lakes that prompted evacuations was limited to two cabins on Sunday.

Reports first started coming in just before 5 p.m. of smoke in Red Feather Lakes, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire at one cabin had spread to a second cabin on Lone Pine Court and was spreading about 100 feet into surrounding grasses.

The sheriff’s office issued a mandatory evacuation at 6 p.m. for the Fox Acres area north of County Road 74E, east to the Dowdy Lake area and west to County Road 73C.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and contain it to only the two cabins. The mandatory evacuations were significantly reduced by 7:20 p.m. and lifted completely by about 8:45 p.m. Ramona Drive from Red Feather Circle to Lone Pine Court was closed to traffic until about 10:00 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

It’s not clear how the fire initially started.

Comments / 0

CBS Denver

Mystery still shrouds deadly weekend small plane crash

The coroner in Boulder County has yet to identify the remains of four people on board a Cessna Skymaster that went down in Lefthand Canyon Sunday morning. The plane was operated by Bluebird Aviation said the NTSB. The company based out of Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield flew for only about ten minutes before going down on a steep incline and starting a fire. "Everything's going to be looked at, I mean the toxicology reports are going to be looked at. The maintenance of the aircraft and whether the engines were performing properly. Weather, performance, maintenance, human factors, they're...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

Boulder County at-risk woman missing

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an at-risk senior reported missing. Frances Penaylillo, 61, was reported missing by her son. She was last seen at her home in Superior, CO. on July 15. Penaylillo has medical conditions, making her at high-risk. Penaylillo...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
