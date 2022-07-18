Cabins destroyed in Red Feather Lakes fire

RED FEATHER LAKES, Colo. — Damage from a fire in Red Feather Lakes that prompted evacuations was limited to two cabins on Sunday.

Reports first started coming in just before 5 p.m. of smoke in Red Feather Lakes, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire at one cabin had spread to a second cabin on Lone Pine Court and was spreading about 100 feet into surrounding grasses.

The sheriff’s office issued a mandatory evacuation at 6 p.m. for the Fox Acres area north of County Road 74E, east to the Dowdy Lake area and west to County Road 73C.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and contain it to only the two cabins. The mandatory evacuations were significantly reduced by 7:20 p.m. and lifted completely by about 8:45 p.m. Ramona Drive from Red Feather Circle to Lone Pine Court was closed to traffic until about 10:00 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

It’s not clear how the fire initially started.