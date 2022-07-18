ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence County, AR

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. * WHERE...Phillips, Cross, Poinsett, Greene, Lee AR, St. Francis, Clay and Craighead Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Earthquake reported in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake Monday morning in Lawrence County. According to the USGS, the 2.3 magnitude quake was centered about 6 kilometers (3.78 miles) west-southwest of Ravenden. Seismographs recorded the temblor at 8:29 a.m. Monday, July 18. So far, no one...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Two-Vehicle Crash Ends with Injury

Myrtle, MO. – A two-vehicle accident has happened just South of Myrtle, which has injured one of the drivers. The Oregon County crash happened on Highway BB, half a mile south from Myrtle. The accident occurred as a 2021 Mac Truck driven by Bryan Loyd, 49 of Ozark, MO,...
MYRTLE, MO
Villager Journal

Sharp County Quorum Court decides on disbursements of ARP funds

Sharp County Quorum Court decides on disbursements of ARP funds. Sharp County Quorum Court was held Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m. at the Sharp County Courthouse. County Judge Gene Moore called the meeting to order. The minutes from the June meeting were accepted by the JPs unanimously. County Treasurer...
SHARP COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Citizens petition to allow chickens in Cherokee Village

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas community is asking its leaders to allow chickens inside the city limits. Citizens in Cherokee Village have started a petition, earning close to 1,000 signatures. Owning chickens, or any farm animal, within city limits of Cherokee Village is against the law, breaking...
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR
THV11

Ranchers selling cattle because of heat and drought

DAMASCUS, Ark. — The heat and drought can have a huge impact on livestock, and now those same things have forced some ranchers to make the tough decision to sell off their cattle. Lane Pruitt, owner of Pruitt's Mid-State Stockyards said that typically selling cattle around this time of...
DAMASCUS, AR
whiterivernow.com

Man arrested in Mountain View on kidnapping charge

A man, whose listed address is Yellville, Ark., has been arrested on kidnapping and six other charges in Stone County. The court documents said the charges stem from an incident that occurred on Friday, July 15, when the Mountain View Police Department received a call from Walmart informing the department that a female was inside the restroom in the store claiming that she had been abducted.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
neareport.com

Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Lee Cranfill Joins St. Bernards Clopton Clinic

JONESBORO, Ark. – St. Bernards Healthcare announced Monday that Internal Medicine Specialist Lee Cranfill, M.D., P.A has joined the St. Bernards Clopton Clinic medical team, which consists of more than 20 multi-specialty healthcare providers. Dr. Cranfill adds more than three decades of practice to the team at Clopton Clinic,...
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

4 Baxter County residents, including 1 in clown mask, arrested for kidnapping

Clockwise from top left: James Seawell, Jonathan Farrar, Jennifer Drzka and Sommer Taylor (Photos courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) Four Baxter County residents are in the Baxter County Detention Center accused of kidnapping someone they believed to have stolen cellphones at a local hotel, and one suspect was reportedly in a clown mask. Forty-four-year-old Jennifer Drzka, 20-year-old Jonathan Farrar and 54-year-old James Seawell of Mountain Home and 33-year-old Sommer Taylor of Midway are facing felony counts of kidnapping and aggravated assault.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Villager Journal

Man arrested after attempting to firebomb local sheriff’s residence

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department has requested the Arkansas State Police investigate a series of events that occurred early on July 11 that began when a Biggers community resident attempted to firebomb the local sheriff’s residence. Sheriff Kevin Bell was alerted about 1:30 a.m. that Bryan Rogers, 40,...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
kasu.org

Region mourns the loss of two Northeast Arkansas police officers

Two communities are in mourning after two Northeast Arkansas police officers passed away over the weekend. Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller told content partners KAIT on July 15 that Piggott Police Officer Cody Carter died in "a tragic incident". Then, on July 19 the Jonesboro Police Department posted on Facebook...
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

10 business licenses issued in June

The City of Mountain Home issued 10 business licenses in June. Donald Montgomery for Donald Montgomery and Associates, a financial group, located at 200 South Main Street;. Marty Dziewit for DZI Construction Services, Inc.;. Rachel Marlow for Crumble and Cream, a mobile vendor;. Brook Acklin for Nomad Clothing Co., LLC,...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

