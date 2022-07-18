ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, AR

Heat Advisory issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Lincoln by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-18 14:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles...

Heat Advisory issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashley; Chicot HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, south central, southeast and southwest Mississippi. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Attala; Bolivar; Carroll; Choctaw; Claiborne; Clarke; Clay; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Jasper; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Kemper; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Leake; Leflore; Lincoln; Lowndes; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Rankin; Scott; Sharkey; Simpson; Smith; Sunflower; Warren; Washington; Webster; Winston; Yazoo HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, south central, southeast and southwest Mississippi. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Special Weather Statement issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Phillips Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Phillips, Coahoma, south central Tunica, west central Tallahatchie and western Quitman Counties through 430 AM CDT At 405 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Elaine to 7 miles west of Sherard to 6 miles east of Crumrod. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clarksdale, Elaine, Tutwiler, Jonestown, Friars Point, Belen, Dublin, Kings, Sherard, Lake View, Coahoma, Lyon, Lula, Mattson, Rena Lara, Gerlach Mill, Counts, Wabash, Rudyard and Moon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
PHILLIPS COUNTY, AR

