Janet Claudette Pauls – Service 07/20/22 at 11 a.m.

Brian Odle of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 51. The funeral service will be 1:00 Sunday at the Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Brian Odle will be 4 to 8 Saturday and noon to 1 Sunday at the funeral home.
Arlene F. DeGonia of Hillsboro passed away Sunday, July 17th, she was 86 years old. The funeral service will be Thursday morning, July 28th at 9 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation for Arlene DeGonia will be Wednesday morning,...
Donald Eugene Bay Sr. of Festus, passed away Sunday, July 17th, he was 87 years old. The funeral service will be Wednesday morning, July 27th, at 11 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation for Donald Bay Sr. will be Tuesday evening,...
Sandra Lee Bullock Francis of Bonne Terre died Monday at the age of 69. Her funeral service will be Friday morning at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Burial will be in the Bonne Terre Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday evening starting at 5...
Wanda Marie Mills of Park Hills died Wednesday at the age of 95. The funeral service will be Friday afternoon at 2:30 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Caldwell Chapel in Park Hills. Visitation for Wanda Mills will be Friday afternoon from 1 until 2:30 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Cladwell Chapel.
Rose Marie Nemeth of Hillsboro passed away Sunday (7/17), at the age of 97. The funeral service will be Saturday (7/23) morning at approx 10:20 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro, then will proceed to Good Shepherd Catholic Church for Mass at 11. Burial in the Glade Chapel Cemetery in Hillsboro.
Marcella Rose Curtis of Bloomsdale died Sunday at the age of 91. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11 at Basler Funeral Home in Ste. Genevieve. Visitation for Marcella Curtis will be Saturday morning from 9 until 11 at Basler Funeral Home. Burial will be at St. Agnes Cemetery in Bloomsdale.
Viola “Mae” Barton of Arnold, passed away Monday (7/18), she was 87 years old. Visitation for Viola “Mae” Barton will be Wednesday (7/20) from 9 until the time of the funeral service at 10 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
Charles Stanley “Tiny” Lewis of Leadwood died Tuesday at the age of 73. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Leadwood Cemetery. Visitation for Tiny Lewis is Thursday evening from 6...
David Eugene Blanks of Festus passed away July 10th, he was 75 years old. The funeral service will be Thursday (7/21) morning at 10 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The visitation for David Blanks will be Wednesday (7/20) evening from...
Patsy Moll of Perryville died Monday at the age of 85. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Sereno. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Chester. Visitation for Patsy Moll is Saturday morning from 8 until 11 at...
Terry Thomas of St. Louis died last Friday at the age of 69. The funeral service is this Friday at noon at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation for Terry Thomas is Friday...
Mona S. McDowell of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 68. Services will be held Wednesday afternoon at 1 in the Follis & Sons Chapel in Fredericktown. Interment is at Marcus Memorial Park in Fredericktown. Visitation for Mona McDowell is Tuesday evening after 5 o’clock at Follis & Sons...
Lawrence Larry Andrew Redmond of Farmington died last Thursday at the age of 77. A memorial visitation will be held this Friday starting at 5 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington until the funeral service with full military honors at 7 o’clock.
A Monday night accident in Franklin County injured a Cedar Hill woman, who was later charged with a DWI. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Jessica Forbes of Cedar Hill was driving a 2019 Nissan Altima west on Project Road west of Highway 47, crossed the centerline, and struck a 2019 Chevy Trax driven by 44-year-old Stacie Boren of St. Louis head-on. Both Forbes and Boren were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington with minor injuries. The accident took place around 8 o’clock Monday night. Forbes was charged with Driving While Intoxicated resulting in Physical Injury.
(Herculaneum) Those looking to enjoy some country music and not wanting to get out in the heat can come indoors for a special concert series in Herculaneum this Sunday. The Heart of Texas is coming to Jefferson County, and the Gateway Country Music Association is presenting several musical acts. David Byers is one of those playing this weekend. He says they have some pretty well-known country artists.
Fresh lemon and glasses of lemon water on white rustic wooden table top. Vintage style. Still life. Food styling shot. (Farmington) A group of girls in Farmington will be selling lemonade for a good cause Thursday+ and Friday. Ashley Grindstaff is the mother of several of these girls. She says it’s something they look forward too every year.
(Farmington) A 21 year old woman from Farmington was seriously injured over the weekend in an ATV accident in Madison County. The highway patrol says 21 year old Mikayla Mohl was a passenger on a Polaris RZR that ran off the road and overturned. Mohl was thrown from the vehicle...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire crews battled a small fire at a Valley Park nursing home early Tuesday morning. The fire happened at the Garden View Care Center on Big Bend just before 1 a.m. Officials said sparks from a faulty outlet caused the small fire. Nobody was evacuated...
(Farmington) A Farmington man was seriously injured last night in a four wheeling accident on Possum Hollow Road in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says 51 year old Brian Odle was driving his Polaris Sportsman 500 north when it overturned, ejecting him from the vehicle. He was taken to...
