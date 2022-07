YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a 35-year-old woman was cut late Tuesday by flying glass after a house she was in was shot up on the South Side. Police were called about 11:40 p.m. for a gunshot sensor for 20 rounds fired in the 200 block of East Auburndale Avenue, and when they arrived, a man on a front porch flagged officers down and said a woman in the home had been shot.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO