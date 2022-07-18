John E. Krouskoupf

Terrence L Ramage of Cambridge was born August 26, 1944, in Canton Ohio, son of the late Roy Ramage and Marge Salladay Ramage. On July 16, 2022, Mr. Ramage went to be home with his Lord and Savior. Terry was a member of various community organizations including the United Methodist Church and the Masonic Lodge #66 F. & A.M. Terry was a US Army Veteran, having served during the Vietnam Era. Aside from his family, Mr. Ramage was most devoted to his profession in Narcotics Enforcement and local Law Enforcement. Terry served as a Patrolman for the Cambridge Police Department under the leadership of Charles Moorhead. He served as a Deputy Sheriff for Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office under the leadership of Andrew Beros. Terry was also commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel as part of his enforcement career. His greatest Law Enforcement achievement was working as an undercover Narcotics Enforcement Agent under the direction of Dwight Joseph.

CAMBRIDGE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO