John E. Krouskoupf

David Gregorich, 75 of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2022 at the Beckett House in New Concord, Ohio. He was born on May 28, 1947, in White Cottage, Ohio, son of the late Anthony Gregorich and Iva Montgomery Gregorich. Dave was a veteran of the Army. He later ministered at the Church of Christ and worked for The Longaberger Company for over 15 years, where he retired. Dave loved to play softball and golf. He participated in many Softball Leagues in and around Zanesville for many years. When he wasn’t playing, he was watching his son, Paul play. Above all, he enjoyed his time with his family the most.
