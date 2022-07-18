ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

John E. Krouskoupf

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn E. Krouskoupf, 75 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on Sunday July 17, 2022 at Willow Haven Nursing Home of Zanesville. He was born on October 1, 1946, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Arthur R. Krouskoupf and Norma L. Vandegriff Krouskoupf....

Your Radio Place

David Lee Gregorich

David Gregorich, 75 of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2022 at the Beckett House in New Concord, Ohio. He was born on May 28, 1947, in White Cottage, Ohio, son of the late Anthony Gregorich and Iva Montgomery Gregorich. Dave was a veteran of the Army. He later ministered at the Church of Christ and worked for The Longaberger Company for over 15 years, where he retired. Dave loved to play softball and golf. He participated in many Softball Leagues in and around Zanesville for many years. When he wasn’t playing, he was watching his son, Paul play. Above all, he enjoyed his time with his family the most.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Clinton Everett Christman

He was born April 27, 1954, son of the late Clyde W. Christman, and the late Clara Belle (Kennon) Christman. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by an infant son, and a brother, Dennis Christman. Mr. Christman was a retired coal mine operator, operating heavy equipment...
QUAKER CITY, OH
Your Radio Place

Terrence Ramage

Terrence L Ramage of Cambridge was born August 26, 1944, in Canton Ohio, son of the late Roy Ramage and Marge Salladay Ramage. On July 16, 2022, Mr. Ramage went to be home with his Lord and Savior. Terry was a member of various community organizations including the United Methodist Church and the Masonic Lodge #66 F. & A.M. Terry was a US Army Veteran, having served during the Vietnam Era. Aside from his family, Mr. Ramage was most devoted to his profession in Narcotics Enforcement and local Law Enforcement. Terry served as a Patrolman for the Cambridge Police Department under the leadership of Charles Moorhead. He served as a Deputy Sheriff for Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office under the leadership of Andrew Beros. Terry was also commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel as part of his enforcement career. His greatest Law Enforcement achievement was working as an undercover Narcotics Enforcement Agent under the direction of Dwight Joseph.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Mr. Raymond "Ray" Olon Buckey

Mr. Raymond “Ray” Olon Buckey, 68 of Senecaville. Raymond Olon “Ray” Buckey, 68, of Senecaville, passed away Thursday (July 14, 2022) in Daytona Beach, Florida, while vacationing with his family. He was born August 9, 1953 in Cambridge, son of Clifford Eugene and Patricia Louise (Cowgill)...
SENECAVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

John Glenn's 101st birthday was recognized on Monday

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – John Glenn was born as John Herschel Glenn Jr. on July 18, 1921, in Cambridge. He completed his primary and secondary education in New Concord and finished his bachelor of science degree in engineering at Muskingum College. After serving time in the military, Glenn was...
NEW CONCORD, OH
Your Radio Place

The Cambridge City Band plans two concerts this week

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge City Band is set to hold concerts this week Noble and Guernsey Counties. “A Night At The Movies” is the theme for the concerts. The band will perform Thursday in Cambridge at 7:30 p.m. at the city park pavilion. On Sunday at 3 p.m., the concert will be at the Ball House in Caldwell.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1st Wahlburgers in Columbus opens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The first Columbus location for Wahlburgers opened Monday at Hollywood Casino Columbus. The casual dining chain, founded by brothers Mark, Donnie, and Chef Paul Wahlberg, is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The location is owned and operated by Penn...
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

2 Fatalities in Stark Bring Count Up to 18

CANTON and TUSCARAWAS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a deadly weekend on Stark County highways. 62-year-old Douglas Fahrni of Apple Creek was killed on Route 30 in Tuscarawas Township Saturday night when he was struck head-on by a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the freeway.
Ryan
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Names released in fatal Pickaway Co. crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio—The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office released the names of those involved in a fatal crash that happened Tuesday evening in northern Pickaway County. The crash occurred along route 23 in the area of route 762. According to a press release by the Sheriff’s Office, a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 33-year-old James B. Daniels II, was traveling southbound on route 23 when it veered off the side of the road, into the median, causing the vehicle to go airborne.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Cambridge Schools Superintendent to Host Back-to-School Livestream

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – With school slated to start in less than a month, Cambridge City Schools Superintendent Dan Coffman will host a Back-to-School Livestream on Thursday, July 21 at 5 p.m. followed by the monthly Board of Education meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the board room at the Garfield Administrative Center.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Plans to purchase new HQ for Dickens Victorian Village take shape in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio -Cambridge City Council’s Finance Committee met in regular Session on Monday and approved a donation of $5,000 to Dickens Victorian Village. Dickens had asked the City for a one-time donation to help in the purchase of a building in downtown Cambridge for use as a permanent Visitor’s Center. A proposed plan now has the Guernsey County C-D-C purchasing the building at a cost of $190,000 and then offering a lifetime lease to Dickens. Other donors for the project include Guernsey County at $1,000, Cambridge Main Street $1,000 and The Cambridge-Guernsey County VCB at $10,000. The DVV Board of Directors and many community members have also contributed to the purchase and are still accepting donations.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Water boil advisory issued in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge Water Department has issued a water boil advisory because of a water main break. The area impacted are the 500 to 700 bocks of Avon Drive.
CAMBRIDGE, OH

